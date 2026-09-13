ETV Bharat / technology

Inspired By Bird Flight, IIT-M Develops Groundbreaking 'Morphing Skin' To Prevent Aircraft Stalls

Chennai: What if aircraft wings could behave more like birds, adapting in real time to avoid dangerous stalls and even improving fuel efficiency?

Inspired by bird flight, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT, M) have developed a novel "morphing skin" concept that could fundamentally change how aircraft handle one of aviation's most critical risks, aerodynamic stall.

The research was led by Dr Rinku Mukherjee from IIT Madras who worked on the numerical code with Antony Samuel B, an IIT Madras alumnus, and on wind tunnel experiments and implementation with Dr Aritras Roy, also an IIT Madras alumnus.

This novel adaptive "external skin" dynamically reshapes in real time to prevent airflow separation, enhance lift, reduce drag and improve aircraft safety and fuel efficiency.

An aerodynamic stall happens when airflow separates from a wing, causing a sudden loss of lift and increased drag, which means that the aircraft is not generating sufficient lift to support its own weight and hence it begins to drop instead of staying airborne.

This study demonstrates a simple yet powerful innovation. An additional flexible wing assembly attachment dynamically reshapes itself as airflow begins to detach.

Instead of allowing the airflow to separate (which causes a stall and sudden loss of lift), this adaptive external skin aligns with the flow, keeping it attached and stabilising the aircraft even at higher tilt angles.

One immediate application is in commercial aviation, where the technology could enable safer take-offs and landings, particularly at busy or short runways, by allowing aircraft to operate efficiently across a wider range of flight conditions. The system's ability to enhance lift while limiting drag also translates directly into fuel savings and reduced emissions, aligning with the aviation industry's push toward sustainability.

The findings were published in European Journal of Mechanics - B/Fluids (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.euromechflu.2025.204348), a peer-reviewed Elsevier journal that publishes theoretical, computational and experimental research across all areas of fluid mechanics.

The paper was co-authored by Dr Aritras Roy and Dr Rinku Mukherjee.

Elaborating, Dr Mukherjee, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "Our research taps into a universal curiosity in that birds rarely 'stall," yet aircraft, despite being inspired by them, still do."