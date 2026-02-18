ETV Bharat / technology

Infinix Note Edge 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Note Edge 5G in India. It features a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP primary rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. The device runs on XOS 16, based on Android 16 and has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Infinix Note Edge 5G: Price, availability

The Infinix Note Edge 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 23,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999. It is offered in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Silk Green colour options.

Customers can pre-book the Note Edge 5G via Infinix’s official website and Flipkart. The first sale of the handset starts from February 25, 2026.