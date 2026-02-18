Infinix Note Edge 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Infinix Note Edge 5G comes in three colour options: Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Silk Green.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Note Edge 5G in India. It features a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP primary rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. The device runs on XOS 16, based on Android 16 and has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
Infinix Note Edge 5G: Price, availability
The Infinix Note Edge 5G comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 23,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999. It is offered in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Silk Green colour options.
Customers can pre-book the Note Edge 5G via Infinix’s official website and Flipkart. The first sale of the handset starts from February 25, 2026.
When the power within you is stronger than the doubts outside, you don’t flinch 👊— Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) February 18, 2026
@ybj_19
Introducing the #InfinixNOTEEdge5G with All-Round Power ⚡️
✅ Pre-Book: https://t.co/8ZxWrqPaCN
🗓️ Sale starts 25th Feb#AllRoundPower #WorldTakeNote #ICCMensT20WorldCup #ICCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GZtvh5TxyZ
SBI and ICICI credit card holders can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 as part of the launch offers. In addition, they will also receive a one-time screen replacement within six months from the date of purchase and a one-year extended warranty from the date of purchase.
|Variants
|Price
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 21,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 23,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 25,999
Infinix Note Edge 5G: Specifications
The Infinix Note Edge 5G measures 163mm long, 77.4mm wide, and 7.2mm thick. It weighs 190 grams. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with a Mali-G610 GPU. The CPU is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a dual flash setup. The phone has a 13MP front-facing camera.
It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The device has an IP65 rating for protection against dust and water. It runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS 3D curved AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7100
|RAM + storage
|6GB + 128GB
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP primary
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W (wired)
|Operating system
|XOS 6 based on Android 16