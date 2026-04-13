Infinix Note 60 Pro With 144Hz LTPS AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 6,500mAh battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Infinix Note 60 Pro comes in Solar Orange, Mocha Brown, and Deep Ocean Blue colour options. It comes in two RAM and storage options.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Note 60 Pro in India. It features a 144Hz LTPS AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. The handset runs XOS16 based on Android 16. One of the main highlights of the Infinix Note 60 Pro is the inclusion of an Active Matrix Display on its rear panel. It comprises multiple LEDs for displaying notifications and other information.
Infinix Note 60 Pro: Price, availability, offers
The Infinix Note 60 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 34,999. It comes in Solar Orange, Mocha Brown, and Deep Ocean Blue colour options. The first sale of the Infinix Note 60 Pro will be on April 20, 2026, via the Infinix online store and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 3,000 for SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC Bank credit card holders. In addition, Infinix is also offering interest-free Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) options for up to 12 months.
|Model
|Price
|Colour
|First Sale and Availability
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 31,999
|Solar Orange | Mocha Brown |Deep Ocean Blue
First Sale: April 20, 2026
Available on: Infinix online store | Flipkart
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 34,999
Infinix Note 60 Pro: Specifications
The Infinix Note 60 Pro measures 162.37mm in length, 77.17mm in width, and 7.45mm in thickness. It weighs 200 grams. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with 144Hz of refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 2,800H of instant touch sampling rate, and more. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The device comes equipped with a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with Adreno GPU A810 GPU. It is paired with an 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Infinix offers an additional 8GB of virtual RAM.
The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera with an f/1.59 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It has a 13MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Both rear and front camera setups can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps).
The Note 60 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 7.5W wired reverse charging, and 5W wireless reverse charging. It features MP4, MKV, TS, 3GP, and WEBM video playback support. The handset carries PCM, MP3, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, and other audio playback support. It equips JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, which support Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Wireless Audio, DTS Video: DRM Widvine L1.
The Infinix Note 60 Pro has an IP64 dust and water resistance. It runs the XOS16 operating system (OS) based on Android 16, which will receive three-years of OS updates and five years of security patches.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|13MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W (wired) | 30W (wireless) | 7.5W (wired reverse) | 5W (wireless reverse)
|IP Rating
|IP64
|Operating system (OS)
|XOS16 based on Android 16
|OS Updates
|3 years of OS update | 5 years of security patches