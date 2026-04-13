ETV Bharat / technology

Infinix Note 60 Pro With 144Hz LTPS AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 6,500mAh battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Infinix has launched the Note 60 Pro in India. It features a 144Hz LTPS AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. The handset runs XOS16 based on Android 16. One of the main highlights of the Infinix Note 60 Pro is the inclusion of an Active Matrix Display on its rear panel. It comprises multiple LEDs for displaying notifications and other information.

Infinix Note 60 Pro: Price, availability, offers

The Infinix Note 60 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 34,999. It comes in Solar Orange, Mocha Brown, and Deep Ocean Blue colour options. The first sale of the Infinix Note 60 Pro will be on April 20, 2026, via the Infinix online store and Flipkart.

Infinix Note 60 Pro features Active Matrix Display on its rear panel. (Image Credit: Infinix)

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 3,000 for SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC Bank credit card holders. In addition, Infinix is also offering interest-free Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) options for up to 12 months.