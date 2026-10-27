Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched In India With Shoulder Triggers & Dedicated Gaming Accessories: Price, Features
Infinix GT 50 Pro supports the company's gaming accessories: GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Infinix has announced the launch of a gaming-oriented smartphone, Infinix GT 50 Pro, in India. The new device features a 144Hz AMOLED panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery, along with gaming-centric features like pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and the company's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system. The smartphone also supports dedicated gaming accessories from Infinix, including a controller, a gaming dock, and a magnetic cooling accessory.
Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India
The Infinix GT 50 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in two colour options—Black Abyss and Red Blaze. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company's official online store on October 30, 2026, at 12:00 PM (noon).
As part of the launch offer, consumers can avail of an instant bank discount worth Rs 5,000 using eligible bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering the entire Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem worth Rs 24,999 free alongside the phone, which includes the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 (Cooling Fan cum Charger).
Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications
The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and 2,800Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and TÜV Low Blue Light certification.
The smartphone draws power from a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also features an Infinix N1 network chip for better signal strength
The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, 10W reverse wired charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.
|Infinix GT 50 Pro Key Specifications
|Display
|6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 4,500 nits peak brightness
|Chipset
|4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset
|GPU and Cooling
|Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture
|RAM And Storage
|12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 4.1 storage
|Battery And Charging
|6,500mAh battery, 45W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging
|10W reverse wired charging, 5W reverse wireless charging
|Cameras
|50MP (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide | 13MP Selfie Camera
|Software
|XOS 16 based on Android 16, 3 major OS upgrades, 5 years of security updates
|Connectivity
|Infinix N1 network chip, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster
The Infinix GT 50 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. The device comes equipped with a 13MP selfie camera on the front.
Other features of the phone include Dolby Atmos sound, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC connectivity options. The device runs XOS 16, based on Android 16, and promises 5 years of security updates alongside 3 major OS upgrades.
Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Features
The Infinix GT 50 Pro sports pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons, which the brand calls Open-Cut Pressure-Sense GT Triggers. These controls offer 10 pressure levels and can be mapped to different in-game actions. Outside of games, these buttons can be mapped to functions like controlling media playback or launching an app.
The features of the bundled gaming accessories include the following:
- The GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 supports wireless bypass charging to allow a comfortable gaming experience while the phone gets charged. It also helps manage temperatures while charging.
- The GT NX Controller is a smartphone gamepad that offers physical controls and can be used in a handheld-style configuration. It can also be split in two to allow multiplayer gaming on the same device.
- The GT NX Station can connect the smartphone to an external display for a larger-screen gaming experience. The GT NX Controller then transform the phone into a full-fledged console.