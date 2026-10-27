ETV Bharat / technology

Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched In India With Shoulder Triggers & Dedicated Gaming Accessories: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Infinix has announced the launch of a gaming-oriented smartphone, Infinix GT 50 Pro, in India. The new device features a 144Hz AMOLED panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery, along with gaming-centric features like pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and the company's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system. The smartphone also supports dedicated gaming accessories from Infinix, including a controller, a gaming dock, and a magnetic cooling accessory.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in two colour options—Black Abyss and Red Blaze. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company's official online store on October 30, 2026, at 12:00 PM (noon).

The Infinix GT 50 Pro comes in two colour options (Infinix)

As part of the launch offer, consumers can avail of an instant bank discount worth Rs 5,000 using eligible bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering the entire Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem worth Rs 24,999 free alongside the phone, which includes the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 (Cooling Fan cum Charger).

Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications

The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and 2,800Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and TÜV Low Blue Light certification.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro features shoulder triggers for gaming (Infinix)

The smartphone draws power from a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also features an Infinix N1 network chip for better signal strength