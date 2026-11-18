ETV Bharat / technology

Indigenous Robots Param And Tara Draw Attention At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026

Bengaluru: Indigenous robots developed for defence surveillance and industrial inspection were a prime attraction at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, with visitors showing keen interest in two machines named Param and Tara.

Developed by Indian robotics engineers, the quadruped and humanoid robots are designed to operate in difficult terrain, monitor industrial facilities and perform tasks in hazardous environments.

The robots are being showcased at the summit's AI and Robotics Pavilion, which features more than 100 demonstrations across a 50,000-square-foot exhibition space at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Indigenous Robots Param and Tara Draw Attention at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 (ETV Bharat)

The 29th edition of the summit, being held from November 17 to 19 under the theme 'AI & Beyond', has brought together technology companies, startups, researchers and international participants.

Explaining the technical capabilities of the robots, robotic engineer Bhanu Singh said Param is a four-legged robot equipped with 12 actuators and capable of carrying a payload of 25 to 30 kg.

Tara, the humanoid model, can carry up to 40 kg on its back and lift objects weighing up to 10 kg with its hands.

Both robots can be equipped with specialised devices, including chemical detectors and thermal sensors, to inspect and map large areas. They can also be deployed in groups of five or six and operated through a single command station.

The robots can cover large areas within a short time and provide regular updates on activities inside industrial facilities. They can also detect leaks and thermal runaways in factories, Singh said.

Param can operate for up to eight hours on a single battery charge, while Tara has an operating time of three to four hours. Both robots have replaceable batteries. Additional battery packs can be connected to provide backup power, allowing operations to continue without prolonged interruptions.

Apart from industrial applications, the robots are being developed for defence surveillance and border security.

Indigenous Robots Param and Tara Draw Attention at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 (ETV Bharat)

India's border regions often present challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions, including high temperatures, rain and snow. The robots are being designed to operate in such environments and carry out surveillance activities that could otherwise expose soldiers to risks.

"These robots can now do surveillance or guard our border areas. They are built to withstand those conditions and can take a lot of risk away from our soldiers, allowing them to focus on combat," Singh said.