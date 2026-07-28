ETV Bharat / technology

India's Telecom Subscriber Base Rises To 1.35 Billion In June, Broadband Users Cross 1.08 Billion: TRAI

New Delhi: India's telecom sector continued to expand in June 2026, with the total telephone subscriber base increasing to 1.348 billion from 1.343 billion in May, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.37 per cent, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday. The overall tele-density improved to 94.31 per cent at the end of June from 94.02 per cent a month earlier.

Urban telephone subscriptions rose to 792.06 million from 787.71 million, while rural subscriptions edged up to 556.01 million from 555.39 million. Broadband connectivity also witnessed sustained growth during the month. TRAI said the total number of broadband subscribers increased to 1.087 billion at the end of June from 1.080 billion in May, reflecting a monthly growth rate of 0.68 per cent.

Wireless services remained the primary driver of subscriber growth. The wireless subscriber base, including mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), increased to 1.300 billion from 1.294 billion in May, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.45 per cent. Urban wireless subscriptions rose to 749.39 million, while rural wireless subscriptions increased to 550.86 million. Wireless tele-density also improved to 90.96 per cent during the month.