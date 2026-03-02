ETV Bharat / technology

India's Sovereign AI Push: Can Middleweight Models And Global Partnerships Power Its AI Ambitions?

By Krishnanand

India’s ambition to build “sovereign AI” has shifted from rhetoric to execution. At the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, policymakers, startup founders, and global technology leaders shared a common message—artificial intelligence is now central to India’s economic and strategic future. But a big question remains. What model should India follow?

India’s present approach now broadly spans three pillars: state-backed compute infrastructure, domestic foundation model development and partnerships with global firms. The core question is not whether India can immediately rival American or Chinese frontier labs such as ChatGPT or Chinese DeepSeek, but how it defines sovereignty in a deeply interconnected AI ecosystem.

What is Sovereign AI?

Sovereign AI generally refers to a country’s ability to build, deploy, and control advanced AI systems without excessive reliance on foreign providers. That can mean training domestic foundation models, hosting compute infrastructure within the country, and embedding local languages and cultural context into systems. It means retaining strategic autonomy in sensitive sectors.

Changing perception of AI Bigwigs

At the summit, one of the central figures in the global AI ecosystem, Sam Altman of OpenAI, described India’s AI energy as unmatched, noting that it is OpenAI’s second-largest market and among the fastest-growing for developer adoption. He emphasised that India is now building across the entire AI stack—from data centres to models to applications—marking a shift from earlier perceptions of India primarily as a consumer market.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit (ANI Photo)

In his interactions with Indian stakeholders at the India AI Impact Summit, Altman described India as transitioning from an AI consumer to an AI builder, citing its vast developer base, rapid adoption of coding tools, and strong startup momentum.

This was seen as a significant departure from his earlier statement made in 2023, when Altman advised the country against training frontier models, calling the endeavour "hopeless". In his interactions with Indian stakeholders two years later, Altman clarified that the statement was made in a different context that no company, including an Indian AI company, can develop a top-end foundational model under a budget of $10 million.

While praising the energy of Indian AI startups at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he, however, remained candid about the constraints faced by India in developing frontier AI models due to compute shortages, energy requirements, and the enormous capital required to develop frontier models. In his view, India can build sovereign AI—but not cheaply.

Different types of AI models

At present, the global AI frontier model (heavy-weight models) remains dominated by a handful of American and Chinese firms building huge, compute-intensive systems. AI models are often categorised by parameters, or the number of connections between artificial neurons. Lightweight AI models, typically in the 7–30 billion parameter range, can run on laptops or high-end smartphones. Middleweight AI models, around 30–100 billion parameters or more, require dedicated servers.