ETV Bharat / technology

India's Passenger Vehicle Sales In July Hit 4.7 Lakh, Maruti Suzuki Alone Sells Over 2 Lakh Cars

Hyderabad: The passenger vehicle market in India registered a robust sales figure in July 2026 at nearly 4.7 lakh units. This marks a year-on-year (YoY) increase of around 34 per cent compared to about 3.5 lakh units sold in the same month last year.

Leading automakers posted strong YoY sales, led by sustained demand for SUVs and a sharp rise in electric vehicle sales. However, India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki alone accounted for more than 2 lakh sales, which is also the company's highest-ever monthly domestic sales.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, the company sold a total of 2,41,421 units during the month, up from 1,80,526 units in July last year. This translates to around 33 per cent YoY growth for India's largest car maker.