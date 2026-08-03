India's Passenger Vehicle Sales In July Hit 4.7 Lakh, Maruti Suzuki Alone Sells Over 2 Lakh Cars
India's passenger vehicle sales rose 34 per cent year-on-year to nearly 4.7 lakh units in July, driven by strong SUV and electric vehicle demand.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: The passenger vehicle market in India registered a robust sales figure in July 2026 at nearly 4.7 lakh units. This marks a year-on-year (YoY) increase of around 34 per cent compared to about 3.5 lakh units sold in the same month last year.
Leading automakers posted strong YoY sales, led by sustained demand for SUVs and a sharp rise in electric vehicle sales. However, India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki alone accounted for more than 2 lakh sales, which is also the company's highest-ever monthly domestic sales.
According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, the company sold a total of 2,41,421 units during the month, up from 1,80,526 units in July last year. This translates to around 33 per cent YoY growth for India's largest car maker.
|Company
|July Sales Figures
|Indian Passenger Vehicle Market
|~4,70,000 units
|Maruti Suzuki India
|2,41,421 units
|Hyundai Motor India
|75,360 units
|Kia India
|28,200 units
|Tata Motors (Passenger Vehicles)
|63,760 units
|Nissan Motor India
|9,339 units
Hyundai Motor India also posted its highest-ever monthly sales since inception in July. It sold over 75,360 units, marking a 25.4 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. For Hyundai, domestic sales rose 23.3 per cent to 54,210 units, while exports climbed 31.4 per cent to 21,150 units. While the domestic sales figures make the company's best-ever July numbers, the export volume is also the company's highest in more than 100 months.
Kia India also reported its best-ever July wholesale performance. Its dispatches increased 27.4 per cent YoY to 28,200 units. Meanwhile, cumulative dispatches during January-July stood at 1,91,949 units, up 16.8 per cent from the year-ago period.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported total sales of 63,760 units in the domestic and international markets in July. This marks a growth of 59 per cent from 40,175 units in the same month last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 62,611 units, up 58 per cent, for Tata Motors.
Nissan Motor India also reported record monthly wholesale volumes, with total dispatches rising to 9,339 units. Domestic wholesales surged 218 per cent YoY to 4,518 units, while exports stood at 4,821 units.
(With inputs from agency)