India's Navigation Satellite System NavIC Goes Offline Amid Critical Satellite Loss
India’s NavIC navigation system is non-operational after IRNSS-1F’s atomic clock failure reduced the satellite constellation below the minimum required number of four.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s indigenous navigation satellite system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), has suffered a major setback following the failure of one of its four operational satellites, effectively rendering the constellation out of service.
To provide navigation services, NavIC needs at least four fully operational indigenous navigation satellites. However, since the produced on-board Atomic clock on IRNSS-1F (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System - 1F) stopped functioning on March 13, 2026, the system now has only three active satellites, below the minimum threshold needed for operations.
IRNSS-1F had completed its design mission life of 10 years earlier this week, on March 10, 2026. The satellite carried three atomic clocks for redundancy, but two had already failed, leaving it dependent on the last unit. With its final clock now non-functional, IRNSS-1F can no longer support navigation services, though it will continue to provide limited one-way broadcast messaging applications.
NavIC System Setbacks
Since the inception of the NavIC program in July 2013, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched 11 navigation satellites. However, due to failures in foreign-sourced atomic clocks and orbital issues, the system was left with only four operational satellites for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services, with the others being used on a sub-optimal basis.
ISRO also faced setbacks in trying to launch replacement satellites into the designated orbit, with the latest effort being the launch of the NVS-02 on January 29, 2025, which was supposed to replace the IRNSS-1E in the NavIC constellation. Due to a failure in the pyro valve responsible for oxidiser flow, the satellite became stranded in the Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) and couldn't reach its intended position.
Last year in July, the Minister of State for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, said in a reply in the Lok Sabha, "As of now, 11 satellites have been put in orbit. Some of them are not functioning. At present, four satellites are providing Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services, four satellites are being used for one-way message broadcast, one satellite got decommissioned after its end-of-life service. Two satellites could not reach the intended orbit."
Currently, IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1L, and IRNSS-1J (NVS-01) are the only operational satellites that form the NavIC system and feature a mix of indigenous and foreign clocks. Until ISRO completes the four-satellite constellation, the NavIC system will stay down. This development marks a significant challenge for India’s efforts to maintain an independent satellite-based navigation system.
Following a deviation from original launch plans for NavIC satellites NVS-03, NVS-04, and NVS-05, ISRO is now planning a future date for these second-generation NavIC satellites.