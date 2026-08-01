India's Mobile App Revenue Hits Record $345 Million in Q2 2026, Up 35% YoY: Report
India's mobile app market posted record downloads and revenue in Q2 2026, driven by Generative AI, entertainment, and quick commerce platforms, per Sensor Tower.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: India has long been the world's largest mobile app download market, but its consumers historically did not pay for the premium digital services. However, consumer behaviour in the country has changed, as users have started paying for apps including Artificial Intelligence (AI), entertainment, ride-hailing, and others. According to Sensor Tower's latest India App Market report, India's mobile app market reached a new milestone in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. Downloads surpassing 6.6 billion, the highest level since January 2024, while revenue climbed to a record $345 million, up by 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
Non-gaming apps drive record revenue
Non-gaming apps continued to dominate the market, accounting for 70 per cent of total downloads and nearly $240 million in revenue, marking an increase of more than 50 per cent YoY. Entertainment, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms fuelled download growth, while Generative AI and entertainment platforms led monetisation gains. The short drama category also continued its expansion, with cumulative downloads surpassing 800 million.
ChatGPT tops downloads, Story TV breaks into mainstream
ChatGPT ranked No.1 by downloads in India, reflecting its rapid global expansion. According to Sensor Tower, it became the fastest mobile app to reach one billion monthly active users (MAU), just three years after launch, with cumulative downloads in India surpassing 358 million.
Story TV remained the only short drama app in India's Top 10 download ranking, reaching a record-high MAU in June and growing revenue by more than 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The platform nearly tripled its digital ad spending in the first half of 2026, becoming India's No.1 Movies & TV Shows advertiser by digital ad impressions during the period.
JioHotstar ranked No.3 by downloads, boosted by the IPL season and the launch of its short drama hub, Tadka, surpassing one billion cumulative downloads to become the first entertainment app in India to reach this milestone.
Meesho leads shopping downloads, Rapido tops ride-hailing
Meesho emerged as India's most downloaded shopping app in Q2, with nearly 46 per cent of its monthly active users coming from markets outside the country's top nine cities. Rapido recorded its highest-ever monthly downloads in May and became India's No.1 ride-hailing app by MAU, with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai together accounting for more than 30 per cent of its total user base.
Claude's revenue surges more than 19-fold
Among generative AI apps, Claude was "one of the fastest-growing monetisation stories of the quarter." Despite ranking No.5 by downloads, it climbed to No.2 by revenue within the category, with revenue increasing more than 19-fold YoY and reaching a record high. This points to growing willingness among Indian users to pay for premium AI services.
Crunchyroll also recorded its highest quarterly revenue in India, becoming the country's top-grossing Media & Entertainment app for the first time since entering the market, backed by a strong lineup of Spring 2026 anime releases.
Gaming downloads rebound, revenue defies global slowdown
India's mobile gaming downloads rebounded to 2 billion in Q2 2026, up 14.2 per cent QoQ, reversing a global decline of 4.2 per cent over the same period. Ludo King retained the No.1 spot by downloads, with cumulative downloads nearing one billion.
Arrow-based puzzle games, including Arrow Puzzle, Arrows Puzzle Escape, and Arrows GO!, saw rapid adoption, ranking No.2 from No.4.
Gaming revenue exceeded $106 million, up 3.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, bucking a 6.2 per cent global decline. eFootball posted a 214 per cent year-on-year surge in downloads amid the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while strategy title Kingshot saw revenue jump more than 13-fold since entering the Indian market in 2025.
Sensor Tower's report highlights India's continued shift from being the world's largest mobile acquisition market toward becoming one of its fastest-growing monetisation markets, with AI subscriptions, digital entertainment, and ad-supported gaming unlocking new revenue opportunities at scale.