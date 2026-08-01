ETV Bharat / technology

India's Mobile App Revenue Hits Record $345 Million in Q2 2026, Up 35% YoY: Report

While ChatGPT remains India's most downloaded AI application, Anthropic's Claude has emerged as a leader in monetization growth, with revenue surging 19-fold. ( Image Credit: Sensor Tower )

Hyderabad: India has long been the world's largest mobile app download market, but its consumers historically did not pay for the premium digital services. However, consumer behaviour in the country has changed, as users have started paying for apps including Artificial Intelligence (AI), entertainment, ride-hailing, and others. According to Sensor Tower's latest India App Market report, India's mobile app market reached a new milestone in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. Downloads surpassing 6.6 billion, the highest level since January 2024, while revenue climbed to a record $345 million, up by 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Non-gaming apps drive record revenue

Non-gaming apps continued to dominate the market, accounting for 70 per cent of total downloads and nearly $240 million in revenue, marking an increase of more than 50 per cent YoY. Entertainment, e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms fuelled download growth, while Generative AI and entertainment platforms led monetisation gains. The short drama category also continued its expansion, with cumulative downloads surpassing 800 million.

Arrow-based puzzle games, including Arrow Puzzle, Arrows Puzzle Escape, and Arrows GO!, saw rapid adoption, ranking No.2 from No.4. (Image Credit: Sensor Tower)

ChatGPT tops downloads, Story TV breaks into mainstream

ChatGPT ranked No.1 by downloads in India, reflecting its rapid global expansion. According to Sensor Tower, it became the fastest mobile app to reach one billion monthly active users (MAU), just three years after launch, with cumulative downloads in India surpassing 358 million.

Story TV remained the only short drama app in India's Top 10 download ranking, reaching a record-high MAU in June and growing revenue by more than 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The platform nearly tripled its digital ad spending in the first half of 2026, becoming India's No.1 Movies & TV Shows advertiser by digital ad impressions during the period.

JioHotstar ranked No.3 by downloads, boosted by the IPL season and the launch of its short drama hub, Tadka, surpassing one billion cumulative downloads to become the first entertainment app in India to reach this milestone.

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