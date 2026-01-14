ETV Bharat / technology

India's Hidden Climate Crisis: How Falling Groundwater Threatens Carbon Storage

Hyderabad: India is the world’s largest user of groundwater, a vital resource that supports agriculture, drinking water, industry, and natural ecosystems. While groundwater depletion is known to adversely impact these sectors, its effect on the capacity of ecosystems to absorb atmospheric carbon—and its connection with the water cycle—has remained poorly understood so far, as most earlier studies focused on specific regions, leaving gaps in the national picture.

Against this backdrop, new research from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) reveals that groundwater depth directly influences how efficiently plants sequester carbon. By leveraging satellite imagery, existing datasets, and statistical models, the researchers evaluated how variations in groundwater levels affect the carbon storage potential of ecosystems.

The study was part of Abhishek Chakraborty's PhD at IISc, supervised by Prof Sekhar Muddu and Lakshminarayana Rao. Chakraborty is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Merced.

Optimal Water Availability Essential for Healthy Ecosystem

The researchers calculated water table depth (WTD), the distance between the land surface and underground water, across different regions of India. They also measured plant productivity by estimating Gross Primary Productivity (GPP) and Net Primary Productivity (NPP), which reflect the chemical energy plants produce. In addition, they analysed evapotranspiration (ET), which tracks the amount of water plants release into the atmosphere.

Conceptual illustration showing how groundwater availability influences plant health and carbon-water interactions across Indian ecosystems (Image: Abhishek Chakraborty)

Using these measurements, the team estimated two key indicators:

Carbon Use Efficiency (CUE), which shows how efficiently plants convert absorbed carbon into growth after accounting for respiration

Water Use Efficiency (WUE), which reflects how much carbon plants gain per unit of water lost

Plant growth depends on both water (a resource) and carbon (a nutrient). Prof Muddu explained that when water becomes scarce, especially in natural forests and grasslands, plants choose between conserving water and maintaining growth. Groundwater stress, therefore, forces difficult trade-offs, reducing plant efficiency and weakening long-term ecosystem health.

The study found that in most parts of India, deeper groundwater levels reduce plant productivity and carbon storage efficiency. When plants have to draw water from deeper underground, they grow less efficiently and store less carbon.

However, this pattern changes in wetter regions during the monsoon. In these areas, groundwater levels are very shallow, and heavy rainfall leads to waterlogged soils. Because the water cannot drain quickly, plant roots are deprived of oxygen, reducing productivity despite abundant water. A similar effect was observed in irrigated croplands across the country.