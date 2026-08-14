ETV Bharat / technology

India’s Global Space Market Share Likely To Rise Fivefold

Washington: India’s share of the global space market could rise fivefold within seven years as policy reforms and closer ties with the United States accelerate the growth of its private space industry, the US Department of Commerce has said.

India currently accounts for less than 2 per cent of the global space market. But that share is forecast to reach 10 per cent within the next five to seven years, the department’s International Trade Administration said in its August Aerospace and Defence Exporter Alert.

“India’s private sector space ecosystem is developing rapidly, and the Indian government’s steps towards privatisation will create opportunities for international space companies as well,” it said. The alert designated India’s space sector as its “Market of the Month”. It highlighted investment prospects for US companies in satellite systems, advanced spaceflight, connectivity, manufacturing and related technologies.

The United States and India have cooperated in space since India’s first rocket launch in 1963. That rocket was an American-made Nike-Apache. The partnership has since expanded through scientific exchanges, joint working groups and collaborative projects.

NASA and US companies have also supplied technology and components to the Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO. At the same time, emerging Indian space startups are seeking to expand their operations and manufacturing presence in the United States, the department said.