India's First Trihybrid Three-Wheeler Scooter 'SHE' Unveiled By Kashmir Duo, Featuring REES And Smart IoT Technology
Two innovators from Jammu Kashmir unveiled India's first tri-hybrid three-wheeler scooter, SHE, powered by solar, electric, and petrol with patented REES and smart IoT technology.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Srinagar: Two innovators from Jammu and Kashmir have unveiled what they claim is India’s first trihybrid three-wheeler scooter, combining solar power, electricity and petrol to reduce reliance on conventional charging and fossil fuels.
Named SHE (Solar Hybrid Electric), the scooter has been developed by Bilal Ahmad Mir and Binish Gulzar under their company, Bilal’s Innovative Solar Automobile (BISA). The vehicle is powered by a patented technology called REES (Range Elevated Electric Scooter) and also integrates Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) technology.
The unveiling comes as Mir’s long-awaited solar-powered car, RAY, moves closer to commercial launch, likely this year.
Mir, who earlier developed what he calls India’s first high-tech solar-powered car, said the idea behind SHE was born from everyday commuting challenges.
“I have been working on green energy for more than 15 years. Before this, I made India’s first high-tech solar car. I have six patents for that car, including utility, design and international patents,” he said.
Mir said that after the solar car, he thought of making a scooter to fit the current traffic problem and fuel crisis. “So I made a scooter that is useful for ordinary people, especially women and persons with disabilities,” he said.
Unlike conventional scooters, SHE has been designed to serve both normal and specially-abled riders, as the scooter features a detachable and electrically operated movable seat that can be raised or lowered using a switch.
“When we remove the seat, it becomes a bike for normal riders. When a specially abled person rides this scooter, there will be no difficulty. The seat is fully electric and can move up and down, making it easy to get on and off,” he said.
The three-wheeler also offers storage space capable of carrying nearly 200 kilograms of cargo, making it suitable for delivery workers employed by food delivery and logistics platforms. “This scooter is also ideal for gig workers like those delivering for KFC, Zomato and Domino’s because they can carry substantial goods comfortably,” Mir said.
The defining feature of SHE, as per Mir, is its patented REES technology, which allows the scooter to operate without relying entirely on external charging infrastructure.
“REES stands for Range Elevated Electric Scooter. This technology can be fitted into any vehicle. It does not require conventional charging because solar energy charges the battery,” he said.
According to him, the system automatically adapts when solar energy becomes unavailable, like when travelling through the tunnels or during severe weather when sunlight is limited. “In such situations, the petrol engine automatically switches on and charges the battery management system, ensuring uninterrupted operation.”
Unlike conventional electric scooters that depend entirely on charging stations, SHE combines solar energy, electricity and petrol, making it India’s first trihybrid scooter of its kind, according to its developers.
Mir said the innovation has already received patent protection. “I have obtained the patent for this scooter. The novelty is internationally recognised. This is India's first scooter that runs on electric power, solar energy and petrol.”
Apart from its hybrid drivetrain, SHE also incorporates the automotive Internet of Things (IoT) technology.
The connected system uses embedded sensors, GPS and cloud-based software to provide real-time vehicle monitoring, predictive maintenance and smart connectivity features.
Mir credited his business partner, Binish, for developing the scooter’s complete software ecosystem. Binish has a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc IT) and has developed all the software for this scooter.
“She has been working with me for several years, and I believe her passion for technology went in our favour,” he said.
Mir said the name carries both a technical meaning and a broader appeal. “SHE stands for Solar Hybrid Electric. When women hear the name SHE, they will naturally feel this scooter is meant for them because it is attractive and its design is very different from other scooters.”
He said the scooter has not yet been pitched to any automobile manufacturer because the team plans to commercialise it independently through BISA. “I have not pitched this scooter to any company because I want to commercialise it through our own company.”
Binish said the scooter represents only one part of the company's larger ambitions. “Our vision extends beyond a single vehicle. BISA is building an ecosystem of solar-powered innovations, from mobility solutions to consumer products that improve lives while reducing dependence on conventional energy,” she said.
“We want to contribute to India's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”
She said rising fuel prices and climate change require practical innovations rather than concepts. “Climate change and rising fuel costs demand bold solutions. Through SHE, BISA is working to create practical, eco-friendly mobility that reduces dependence on fossil fuels while encouraging clean energy adoption. Innovation must solve real problems, and that is the vision driving us every day.”
The launch of SHE adds another milestone to Mir's green mobility journey that began in 2009 with the dream of building an affordable solar-powered car.
After investing more than Rs 22 lakh, including proceeds from selling part of his ancestral property, Mir developed RAY, which he describes as India's first high-tech solar-powered car.
The vehicle features a one-kilowatt solar power system, advanced solar panels, a sophisticated battery management system, autonomous parking sensors, music-responsive rear lighting and gull-wing doors integrated with solar panels.
Mir said sensor-based technology enables the solar panels to optimise their orientation for improved sunlight capture.
Unlike conventional electric vehicles, RAY has been designed to minimise dependence on external charging by continuously generating electricity through its solar system.
He said he holds multiple patents covering the vehicle's design, safety and technology.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mir also revealed that a final meeting with Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, is scheduled in August regarding the future of the solar car project. “I hope the car will soon enter the solar automobile market,” he said.
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