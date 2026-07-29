ETV Bharat / technology

India's First Trihybrid Three-Wheeler Scooter 'SHE' Unveiled By Kashmir Duo, Featuring REES And Smart IoT Technology

Srinagar: Two innovators from Jammu and Kashmir have unveiled what they claim is India’s first trihybrid three-wheeler scooter, combining solar power, electricity and petrol to reduce reliance on conventional charging and fossil fuels.

Named SHE (Solar Hybrid Electric), the scooter has been developed by Bilal Ahmad Mir and Binish Gulzar under their company, Bilal’s Innovative Solar Automobile (BISA). The vehicle is powered by a patented technology called REES (Range Elevated Electric Scooter) and also integrates Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The unveiling comes as Mir’s long-awaited solar-powered car, RAY, moves closer to commercial launch, likely this year.

Mir, who earlier developed what he calls India’s first high-tech solar-powered car, said the idea behind SHE was born from everyday commuting challenges.

“I have been working on green energy for more than 15 years. Before this, I made India’s first high-tech solar car. I have six patents for that car, including utility, design and international patents,” he said.

Mir said that after the solar car, he thought of making a scooter to fit the current traffic problem and fuel crisis. “So I made a scooter that is useful for ordinary people, especially women and persons with disabilities,” he said.

India's First Trihybrid Three-Wheeler Scooter 'SHE' (Sajad Bhat/ETV Bharat)

Unlike conventional scooters, SHE has been designed to serve both normal and specially-abled riders, as the scooter features a detachable and electrically operated movable seat that can be raised or lowered using a switch.

“When we remove the seat, it becomes a bike for normal riders. When a specially abled person rides this scooter, there will be no difficulty. The seat is fully electric and can move up and down, making it easy to get on and off,” he said.

The three-wheeler also offers storage space capable of carrying nearly 200 kilograms of cargo, making it suitable for delivery workers employed by food delivery and logistics platforms. “This scooter is also ideal for gig workers like those delivering for KFC, Zomato and Domino’s because they can carry substantial goods comfortably,” Mir said.

The defining feature of SHE, as per Mir, is its patented REES technology, which allows the scooter to operate without relying entirely on external charging infrastructure.

“REES stands for Range Elevated Electric Scooter. This technology can be fitted into any vehicle. It does not require conventional charging because solar energy charges the battery,” he said.

According to him, the system automatically adapts when solar energy becomes unavailable, like when travelling through the tunnels or during severe weather when sunlight is limited. “In such situations, the petrol engine automatically switches on and charges the battery management system, ensuring uninterrupted operation.”

Unlike conventional electric scooters that depend entirely on charging stations, SHE combines solar energy, electricity and petrol, making it India’s first trihybrid scooter of its kind, according to its developers.