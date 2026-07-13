ETV Bharat / technology

India's First Hydrogen Train: Trips, Distance, Speed And Number Of Passenger - Read All Details Here

India's first hydrogen train will run between Jind and Sonipat route covering 89 km a single way halting 12 stations. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Indian Railways is preparing to launch the country's first hydrogen-powered pilot train, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to flag off the service on July 17. The project marks a major step towards eco-friendly rail transport in India.

Haryana's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Kumar Bedi, said the Prime Minister would also unveil several other infrastructure projects across Haryana during the visit.

Route and passenger capacity

The hydrogen train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, covering 89 km one way. It will operate two round trips daily, totalling 356 km, and can carry around 2,600 passengers, including standing passengers, across 682 seats.

Running as train number 74010/74009, the service will halt at 12 stations, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabra, Lath Mohan Haryana, and Barwasni, before reaching Sonipat. The route falls under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway and has been designed keeping in mind office-goers, students and daily commuters.

How the technology works

Unlike diesel trains, this train runs on a 1,200 kilowatt-hour hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. Hydrogen stored on board reacts with oxygen inside the fuel cell to generate electricity, powering the train's motors. The only by-product is water vapour, making the process virtually carbon-free and a cleaner alternative for railway lines that are not yet electrified.