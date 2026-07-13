India's First Hydrogen Train: Trips, Distance, Speed And Number Of Passenger - Read All Details Here
Indian Railways is set to launch its first hydrogen-powered pilot train on the Jind-Sonipat route, featuring zero-emission fuel cell technology.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Indian Railways is preparing to launch the country's first hydrogen-powered pilot train, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to flag off the service on July 17. The project marks a major step towards eco-friendly rail transport in India.
Haryana's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Kumar Bedi, said the Prime Minister would also unveil several other infrastructure projects across Haryana during the visit.
Route and passenger capacity
The hydrogen train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, covering 89 km one way. It will operate two round trips daily, totalling 356 km, and can carry around 2,600 passengers, including standing passengers, across 682 seats.
Running as train number 74010/74009, the service will halt at 12 stations, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabra, Lath Mohan Haryana, and Barwasni, before reaching Sonipat. The route falls under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway and has been designed keeping in mind office-goers, students and daily commuters.
How the technology works
Unlike diesel trains, this train runs on a 1,200 kilowatt-hour hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. Hydrogen stored on board reacts with oxygen inside the fuel cell to generate electricity, powering the train's motors. The only by-product is water vapour, making the process virtually carbon-free and a cleaner alternative for railway lines that are not yet electrified.
The train is designed for a maximum speed of 120 kmph, though actual operating speeds may vary during the pilot phase depending on testing and safety requirements. Indian Railways has sanctioned Rs 111.83 crore for the project, covering the conversion of an existing Diesel Electric Multiple Unit into a hydrogen train, along with hydrogen generation, storage, refuelling infrastructure and safety equipment.
Safety measures in place
As hydrogen is highly flammable, the project includes leak detectors, fire detection systems and continuous safety monitoring. Storage tanks meet international standards and are built to withstand high pressure, undergoing extensive testing before approval for passenger use.
Advanced sensors detect leaks immediately and trigger automatic safety responses. Since hydrogen is lighter than air, it disperses quickly rather than pooling on the ground, reducing certain fire risks.
India joins a growing global list
Germany launched the world's first commercial hydrogen passenger train in 2022, while Japan, China, the United States, France, Italy, Austria and the United Kingdom are trialling or planning similar technology. Switzerland has also unveiled a hydrogen train, though built for narrow-gauge networks.
If the Jind-Sonipat pilot proves successful, hydrogen technology could play a significant role in Indian Railways' long-term green transport strategy, potentially extending to other non-electrified lines across the country.