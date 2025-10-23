ETV Bharat / technology

India’s Effort To Develop 7 NM Processor Will Boost Chip Design Capabilities: Govt

New Delhi: India is now progressing in advanced chip design with an initiative to create a 7-nanometre processor to strengthen the country’s readiness for future fabrication (fab) integration, the government said on Wednesday. This marks a crucial advancement in the country's pursuit of semiconductor self-reliance and represents a major leap in semiconductor design, with higher transistor density and enhanced computing efficiency, an official statement said.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed a processor under its SHAKTI programme based on an open-source instruction set architecture. Designed for high performance and energy efficiency, the 7 nm processor targets server applications across financial services, communications, defence, and strategic sectors. The indigenous 7 nm processor design initiative marks India’s entry into advanced node R&D, placing it among the emerging nations advancing research and design at cutting-edge technology nodes such as those pioneered by the United States, Taiwan, and South Korea, the statement said.