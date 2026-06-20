ETV Bharat / technology

India's Data Centre Pipeline Surges To 8.33 GW On AI And Localisation Demand: Report

Hyderabad: India's data centre development pipeline has expanded to 8.33 GW, which is five times the country's current operational capacity of 1.6 GW. According to a Knight Frank India report, this development is driven by rising artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, cloud growth, and data localisation requirements.

The report states that India is emerging as one of the world's most attractive destinations for hyperscale digital infrastructure investment. Out of the total pipeline, 0.32 GW is currently under construction, while 2.92 GW has reached the committed stage. A further 5.41 GW remains in the early stages of development. The scale of this pipeline reflects growing confidence among hyperscalers, cloud providers, AI infrastructure operators, and institutional investors, who are expanding their presence in India to meet rising digital demand.

It is worth noting that the additional 5.41 GW early-stage projects that account for nearly two-thirds of the total pipeline indicate strong long-term confidence in the country's digital economy prospects.

According to Viral Desai, Senior Executive Director at Knight Frank India, Mumbai continues to drive hyperscale deployments due to its strong connectivity advantages, while Hyderabad is fast becoming a preferred destination for AI infrastructure.