India's Data Centre Pipeline Surges To 8.33 GW On AI And Localisation Demand: Report
India's data centre pipeline has reached 8.33 GW, driven by AI adoption and data localisation, with Mumbai and Hyderabad leading growth, as per Knight Frank.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's data centre development pipeline has expanded to 8.33 GW, which is five times the country's current operational capacity of 1.6 GW. According to a Knight Frank India report, this development is driven by rising artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, cloud growth, and data localisation requirements.
The report states that India is emerging as one of the world's most attractive destinations for hyperscale digital infrastructure investment. Out of the total pipeline, 0.32 GW is currently under construction, while 2.92 GW has reached the committed stage. A further 5.41 GW remains in the early stages of development. The scale of this pipeline reflects growing confidence among hyperscalers, cloud providers, AI infrastructure operators, and institutional investors, who are expanding their presence in India to meet rising digital demand.
It is worth noting that the additional 5.41 GW early-stage projects that account for nearly two-thirds of the total pipeline indicate strong long-term confidence in the country's digital economy prospects.
According to Viral Desai, Senior Executive Director at Knight Frank India, Mumbai continues to drive hyperscale deployments due to its strong connectivity advantages, while Hyderabad is fast becoming a preferred destination for AI infrastructure.
Mumbai holds the largest share of future capacity development, with a total pipeline of 3.75 GW, making it India's leading data centre market. Hyderabad follows as the second-largest market, with a development pipeline of 1.93 GW. Desai also noted that Chennai is strengthening its position as a strategic gateway for international data traffic from the East.
Visakhapatnam has rapidly emerged as one of India's most active greenfield data centre markets, supported by government backing, large available land parcels, and planned subsea cable connectivity, which are the driving factors for the gigawatt-scale development proposals in the region.
Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, and Bengaluru are also witnessing steady development activity, as operators look to diversify their data centre capacity across multiple markets rather than concentrating investment in a single hub.