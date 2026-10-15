ETV Bharat / technology

India’s Data Centre Boom: New Framework Flags Power, Water Risks; Calls for Long-Term Planning

New Delhi : With global investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure projected to surge, a new five-pillar Data Centre Evaluation Framework developed by Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) along with Monitor Deloitte, South Asia, proposes that Indian states assess electricity availability, water stress, environmental risks and economic returns before approving data centre projects.

The framework cites Goldman Sachs' projection that AI-related capital expenditure could more than double from $765 billion in 2026 to $1.6 trillion by 2031, reaching a cumulative $7.6 trillion across computing, data centres and power. It argues that the expansion will place growing demands on electricity grids, water resources, land and public infrastructure, requiring states to move beyond project-by-project approvals towards campus, node and corridor-level planning.

The framework calls for a shift from investment-led approvals to verified infrastructure readiness, with capacity expansion linked to the actual availability of resources and completion of essential infrastructure. The proposals come amid concerns about the environmental costs of AI infrastructure.

Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) at the National Security Council Secretariat, told ETV Bharat that the expansion of data centres must be assessed against its natural-resource footprint.

“Did you know that to answer five questions ChatGPT consumes 250 ml of water! The issue therefore is at what natural cost do we need this superimposed extra intelligence. In my view there is no Planet B and data centre boom must be curbed and regulated like preserving forest cover,” Pant said.

Water planning to cover 20–30 years

Water availability forms one of the five pillars of the framework, alongside power and energy, siting and environmental sustainability, economic and strategic value, and policy, governance and implementation.

The framework recommends that states prepare a 20–30-year seasonal catchment water balance covering surface water, groundwater, municipal supplies, treated wastewater and competing demand, particularly from agriculture. It calls for existing users' dependable water supplies to be protected while assessing the requirements of new data centre facilities.

Before approval, a multi-agency agreement involving water resources, urban development, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture and industry authorities is proposed. Such an agreement would document water allocations, protected users, the validity of no-objection certificates, drought rules and responsibility for infrastructure.

Total projected AI capital expenditure estimates (ETV Bharat)

The framework also calls for cooling requirements to be assessed under peak-summer conditions, with water-use effectiveness (WUE) measured according to local climate, water sources and cooling technologies.

In high-stress areas, developers could be required to provide independent validation of water sources, certified meters, periodic reporting, rainwater harvesting, on-site treatment and storage. Where basin stress precludes new freshwater abstraction, desalinated water should be considered where feasible.

Mohit Kapoor, Sustainability and Innovations Advisor to AIIFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association and Chair of the Projects and Events Committee at the Warehousing Association of India, warned that water availability must become a primary consideration in data centre site selection. “We are rushing to build India's clouds in cities that are already running out of rain,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor said India's data centre stock had reached 1.8 GW by mid-2026 and was projected to exceed 7 GW by 2030. He cited a hydrologist's estimate that each megawatt of capacity requires roughly 26 million litres of water annually.

Kapoor also cited an estimate that Bengaluru's data centres consume around 20 million litres of water daily, equivalent to the drinking-water needs of 1.3 lakh people, and referred to an S&P Global warning that 60–80% of India's data centres could face high water stress this decade.

“A city that rations water to its homes can't (shouldn't) promise it to its servers,” he said, advocating treated wastewater for cooling, closed-loop systems and mandatory water-use disclosure.

Projects above 20 MW to require demand-response readiness

The power and energy pillar proposes a joint assessment by developers, distribution companies (DISCOMs) and state transmission utilities (STUs) of total electricity demand, sanctioned capacity, grid augmentation and year-wise commissioning schedules. For data centres exceeding 20 MW, the framework calls for automated demand-response readiness and integration with State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs).

It recommends grid studies covering 33/11 kV feeders and 132/220/400 kV substations, including transformer loading, thermal headroom, voltage fluctuations and contingency readiness. Grid upgrades required specifically for data centre expansion should be distinguished from normal network growth, with costs allocated according to the beneficiaries and their loads.

Approvals for increased power loads should be linked to the commissioning of required infrastructure and agreed technical and payment milestones. The framework also proposes recording net grid draw at each capacity milestone, recognising reductions from renewable energy and battery storage only when the arrangements are approved, commissioned, connected and metered.