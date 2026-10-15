India’s Data Centre Boom: New Framework Flags Power, Water Risks; Calls for Long-Term Planning
Experts have flagged water stress risks from India’s data centre boom, urging stricter regulations and sustainable site selection, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: With global investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure projected to surge, a new five-pillar Data Centre Evaluation Framework developed by Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) along with Monitor Deloitte, South Asia, proposes that Indian states assess electricity availability, water stress, environmental risks and economic returns before approving data centre projects.
The framework cites Goldman Sachs' projection that AI-related capital expenditure could more than double from $765 billion in 2026 to $1.6 trillion by 2031, reaching a cumulative $7.6 trillion across computing, data centres and power. It argues that the expansion will place growing demands on electricity grids, water resources, land and public infrastructure, requiring states to move beyond project-by-project approvals towards campus, node and corridor-level planning.
The framework calls for a shift from investment-led approvals to verified infrastructure readiness, with capacity expansion linked to the actual availability of resources and completion of essential infrastructure. The proposals come amid concerns about the environmental costs of AI infrastructure.
Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) at the National Security Council Secretariat, told ETV Bharat that the expansion of data centres must be assessed against its natural-resource footprint.
“Did you know that to answer five questions ChatGPT consumes 250 ml of water! The issue therefore is at what natural cost do we need this superimposed extra intelligence. In my view there is no Planet B and data centre boom must be curbed and regulated like preserving forest cover,” Pant said.
Water planning to cover 20–30 years
Water availability forms one of the five pillars of the framework, alongside power and energy, siting and environmental sustainability, economic and strategic value, and policy, governance and implementation.
The framework recommends that states prepare a 20–30-year seasonal catchment water balance covering surface water, groundwater, municipal supplies, treated wastewater and competing demand, particularly from agriculture. It calls for existing users' dependable water supplies to be protected while assessing the requirements of new data centre facilities.
Before approval, a multi-agency agreement involving water resources, urban development, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture and industry authorities is proposed. Such an agreement would document water allocations, protected users, the validity of no-objection certificates, drought rules and responsibility for infrastructure.
The framework also calls for cooling requirements to be assessed under peak-summer conditions, with water-use effectiveness (WUE) measured according to local climate, water sources and cooling technologies.
In high-stress areas, developers could be required to provide independent validation of water sources, certified meters, periodic reporting, rainwater harvesting, on-site treatment and storage. Where basin stress precludes new freshwater abstraction, desalinated water should be considered where feasible.
Mohit Kapoor, Sustainability and Innovations Advisor to AIIFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association and Chair of the Projects and Events Committee at the Warehousing Association of India, warned that water availability must become a primary consideration in data centre site selection. “We are rushing to build India's clouds in cities that are already running out of rain,” Kapoor said.
Kapoor said India's data centre stock had reached 1.8 GW by mid-2026 and was projected to exceed 7 GW by 2030. He cited a hydrologist's estimate that each megawatt of capacity requires roughly 26 million litres of water annually.
Kapoor also cited an estimate that Bengaluru's data centres consume around 20 million litres of water daily, equivalent to the drinking-water needs of 1.3 lakh people, and referred to an S&P Global warning that 60–80% of India's data centres could face high water stress this decade.
“A city that rations water to its homes can't (shouldn't) promise it to its servers,” he said, advocating treated wastewater for cooling, closed-loop systems and mandatory water-use disclosure.
Projects above 20 MW to require demand-response readiness
The power and energy pillar proposes a joint assessment by developers, distribution companies (DISCOMs) and state transmission utilities (STUs) of total electricity demand, sanctioned capacity, grid augmentation and year-wise commissioning schedules. For data centres exceeding 20 MW, the framework calls for automated demand-response readiness and integration with State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs).
It recommends grid studies covering 33/11 kV feeders and 132/220/400 kV substations, including transformer loading, thermal headroom, voltage fluctuations and contingency readiness. Grid upgrades required specifically for data centre expansion should be distinguished from normal network growth, with costs allocated according to the beneficiaries and their loads.
Approvals for increased power loads should be linked to the commissioning of required infrastructure and agreed technical and payment milestones. The framework also proposes recording net grid draw at each capacity milestone, recognising reductions from renewable energy and battery storage only when the arrangements are approved, commissioned, connected and metered.
Data centres would be expected to report power usage effectiveness (PUE), carbon usage effectiveness (CUE) and site greenhouse-gas emissions. A phased diesel-reduction roadmap involving battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen and biofuels is also recommended, while maintaining necessary backup capacity.
Site selection to account for 10–15 years of expansion
The framework proposes identifying and preparing designated data centre-ready zones rather than allowing site selection to be driven primarily by land availability or prices.
States are encouraged to verify land titles, zoning, grid and water readiness, fibre connectivity, right-of-way requirements and clearance timelines. Proposed sites should demonstrate 10–15 years of expansion headroom across land, electricity, water, fibre infrastructure and regulatory clearances.
Climate assessments should cover flooding, cyclones, coastal hazards, seismic activity, extreme heat and ecological risks before construction begins. Large campuses could also be required to assess impacts on local water supplies, roads, drainage, emissions, noise, waste management, emergency access and land use. The framework recommends consultation and grievance-redressal mechanisms for affected communities.
Developers would also need lifecycle plans for electronic waste, batteries, hazardous waste, diesel systems, IT asset disposal, recycling and eventual decommissioning.
NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub released the 'Data Centre Evaluation Framework to Help States Plan for Sustainable Growth'. Developed in consultation with the Ministry of Power, MeitY, DPIIT and industry stakeholders, the Framework helps States assess infrastructure readiness, identify resource constraints early, evaluate proposals consistently and coordinate action across departments and utilities. It promotes sustainable planning by encouraging States to assess power availability, water stress and environmental considerations, while identifying suitable locations and planning infrastructure in advance of demand. The Framework also enables States to link incentives to measurable outcomes, including local employment, skilling, domestic procurement and innovation, while promoting domestic capabilities across the data-centre technology value chain. Designed as a practical decision-support tool, it can be adapted to State priorities without adding another layer of regulation, supporting faster and more predictable project implementation while maximising long-term economic value. #FrontierTechHub #DataCentres #DigitalInfrastructure @PMOIndia | @narendramodi | @Rao_InderjitS | @MIB_India | @PIB_India | @DDNewslive | @ashoklahiribjp | @karandi65 | @debjani_ghosh_— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) October 14, 2026
Kapoor argued that the location of data centres should be guided by hydrology and grid capacity rather than property prices. Referring to Bengaluru's Devanahalli area, he said it lacked a perennial water source and cited an estimate that groundwater extraction there had reached 169 per cent of the permissible level. “Let hydrology and grid studies draw the map; let brokers draw boundaries later,” he said.
States asked to calculate net economic benefits
The fourth pillar proposes evaluating the net economic contribution of data centre projects after accounting for the public support they receive. States would separately quantify assistance through land, infrastructure, duties, utilities and capital support, while assessing local procurement, direct and indirect employment, training, research and development, and domestic technology capabilities.
The framework recommends linking incentives to measurable outcomes, including commissioning milestones, renewable energy supply, PUE and WUE performance, employment and domestic procurement. Payments could be released in stages, with reporting requirements and suspension triggers if commitments are not met.
It also proposes distinguishing passive business models, such as colocation and powered-shell facilities, from active models such as cloud services, GPU-as-a-Service and managed hosting when comparing their economic contribution.
Digital single window and common standards proposed
The fifth pillar focuses on governance and implementation. The framework proposes a time-bound digital single-window mechanism through which states could coordinate approvals, no-objection certificates, clearances, incentives and project tracking.
It calls for a state-wise approval matrix setting out responsible authorities, required documents, timelines, fees, validity periods and dependencies. An incentive dashboard would track the relevant notifications, responsible departments, disbursement mechanisms and status.
At the central level, the framework proposes common technical templates for grid readiness, efficiency measurement and water reporting, alongside a centralised audit mechanism with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry to periodically assess data centre claims and compliance with government rules.
The framework's proposed roadmap for states has three broad steps: map data centre-ready zones, adopt a common approval framework across the five pillars, and track resource commitments and delivery milestones throughout a project's lifecycle.
Its central argument is that faster approvals and sustainable expansion need not be competing objectives, provided that power, water, land and infrastructure readiness are demonstrated before additional capacity is cleared. As India's AI infrastructure expands, the framework seeks to make resource availability and measurable public benefits central to decisions on where data centres are built, how quickly they grow and what states receive in return.
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