ETV Bharat / technology

India's Auto Retail Sales Hit Record 25.37 Lakh Units In September 2026, Rise 31.82% YoY

Commercial vehicle sales grew 37.62 per cent to 1,03,557 units, crossing the one-lakh mark in September for the first time. ( IANS Photo )

New Delhi: The Indian automobile industry witnessed its best-ever month in September 2026. According to data released by the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), domestic retail sales rose 31.82 per cent year-on-year to a record 25,36,920 units, helped by festive demand and a low base.

Moreover, the industry recorded its best-ever September across five of the six vehicle categories. The first half of FY27 also saw record retail sales of 1,55,12,319 units, up 20.77 per cent year-on-year.

However, FADA also highlighted that the high annual growth number should be viewed with caution as September 2025 sales were impacted by purchase deferments ahead of the implementation of GST 2.0. When compared to the sales figures of August 2026, the retail growth only sits at 4.69 per cent.

Segment-wise vehicle sales

Two-wheelers remained the largest-selling segment in September, with retail sales rising 33.08 per cent year-on-year to 17,90,188 units. Passenger vehicle sales followed with 4,27,213 units, up 32.10 per cent.

Vehicle Category September Sales YoY Growth Total Automobile Retail Sales 25,36,920 31.82% Two-wheelers 17,90,188 33.08% Passenger Vehicles 4,27,213 32.10% Commercial Vehicles 1,03,557 37.62% Three-wheelers 1,32,570 22.25% Tractors 76,906 13.75% Wheeled Construction Equipment 6,486 38.00%

Commercial vehicle sales grew 37.62 per cent to 1,03,557 units, crossing the one-lakh mark for the first time in a September. Three-wheeler sales rose 22.25 per cent to 1,32,570 units, while tractor sales increased 13.75 per cent to 76,906 units.

Wheeled construction equipment recorded the highest growth among the segments, with sales jumping 38 per cent to 6,486 units.