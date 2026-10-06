India's Auto Retail Sales Hit Record 25.37 Lakh Units In September 2026, Rise 31.82% YoY
September marked the industry's best-ever month, with retail sales rising 31.82 per cent year-on-year to 25,36,920 units.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian automobile industry witnessed its best-ever month in September 2026. According to data released by the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), domestic retail sales rose 31.82 per cent year-on-year to a record 25,36,920 units, helped by festive demand and a low base.
Moreover, the industry recorded its best-ever September across five of the six vehicle categories. The first half of FY27 also saw record retail sales of 1,55,12,319 units, up 20.77 per cent year-on-year.
However, FADA also highlighted that the high annual growth number should be viewed with caution as September 2025 sales were impacted by purchase deferments ahead of the implementation of GST 2.0. When compared to the sales figures of August 2026, the retail growth only sits at 4.69 per cent.
Segment-wise vehicle sales
Two-wheelers remained the largest-selling segment in September, with retail sales rising 33.08 per cent year-on-year to 17,90,188 units. Passenger vehicle sales followed with 4,27,213 units, up 32.10 per cent.
|Vehicle Category
|September Sales
|YoY Growth
|Total Automobile Retail Sales
|25,36,920
|31.82%
|Two-wheelers
|17,90,188
|33.08%
|Passenger Vehicles
|4,27,213
|32.10%
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,03,557
|37.62%
|Three-wheelers
|1,32,570
|22.25%
|Tractors
|76,906
|13.75%
|Wheeled Construction Equipment
|6,486
|38.00%
Commercial vehicle sales grew 37.62 per cent to 1,03,557 units, crossing the one-lakh mark for the first time in a September. Three-wheeler sales rose 22.25 per cent to 1,32,570 units, while tractor sales increased 13.75 per cent to 76,906 units.
Wheeled construction equipment recorded the highest growth among the segments, with sales jumping 38 per cent to 6,486 units.
“September ’26 was the best-ever September for Indian auto retail,” FADA President Sai Giridhar said, while cautioning that the 31.82 per cent year-on-year growth was the most base-distorted reading of the year.
He said the more meaningful indicators were the record first-half sales, 4.69 per cent month-on-month growth in September and around 17 per cent growth in the first five months of FY27, excluding the distorted September comparison.
Alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for 41 per cent of passenger vehicle retail sales in September, nearly matching petrol vehicles at 41.27 per cent. Electric vehicle penetration in the passenger vehicle segment also rose to 8.45 per cent.
|Metric
|September 2026
|Month-on-month growth
|4.69%
|H1 FY27 retail sales
|1,55,12,319 units
|H1 FY27 YoY growth
|20.77%
|Alternative-fuel share of PV sales
|41%
|Petrol share of PV sales
|41.27%
|EV penetration in passenger vehicles
|8.45%
|Total EV retail sales
|~3.34 lakh units
|Overall EV penetration
|~13%
Across all vehicle categories, EV retail sales reached an all-time monthly high of about 3.34 lakh units, taking overall EV penetration to around 13 per cent, FADA said.
Future Outlook
Looking ahead, 75.57 per cent of dealers expect sales to grow in October, while 19.46 per cent expect a flat market and 4.98 per cent anticipate a decline. FADA said demand deferred during “Pitru Paksha” is expected to convert into deliveries during Navratri and Dussehra, with 63 per cent of dealers already reporting an increase in bookings.
For October-December, 78.28 per cent of dealers expect sales to grow, while 17.65 per cent expect a flat market and around 4 per cent foresee a decline.
FADA described the near-term outlook as cautiously optimistic, with festive demand conversion, affordability, and inventory levels as key factors to watch.
(With inputs from the agency)