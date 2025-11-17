ETV Bharat / technology

India’s AI Shift From Pilots To Performance As 47 pc Enterprises Have Multiple AI Use Cases: Report

New Delhi: India’s enterprise AI landscape has reached an inflexion point as nearly half of Indian enterprises (47 per cent) now have multiple Generative AI (GenAI) use cases live, while 23 per cent are in the pilot stage - marking a decisive shift from pilots to performance, a report said on Sunday. Indian enterprises are demonstrating strong confidence by embedding AI into core business workflows to deliver measurable results. Notably, 76 per cent of business leaders believe that GenAI will have a significant business impact, and 63 per cent feel ready to leverage it effectively, a joint report from EY and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) stated.

"Our survey shows that corporate India has moved beyond experimentation. Nearly half the enterprises already have multiple use cases in production," said Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India. "For enterprises, the focus must now move from building pilots to designing processes where humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly," he added.

According to the report, despite optimism, AI and ML investments remain modest in scale. More than 95 per cent of organisations allocate less than 20 per cent of their IT budgets to AI. Only 4 per cent have crossed the 20 per cent threshold, highlighting that while belief is high, funding for scaled AI transformation is still conservative. There is a clear imbalance between conviction and commitment, which is becoming a defining factor in how quickly enterprises extract measurable returns from AI, the report noted.