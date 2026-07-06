ETV Bharat / technology

India's AI Jobs Paradox: Second-Highest Tech Layoffs, But AI Hiring Surges As Skills Gap Widens

AI will create new jobs, but workers must adapt to the technology ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's technology sector is witnessing a striking contradiction. While the country has emerged as the second-most affected nation globally by AI-driven tech layoffs, demand for artificial intelligence talent is accelerating at one of the fastest rates in the world, signalling that companies are not necessarily hiring fewer people, they are hiring people with different skills.

According to global layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi, around 1.28 lakh technology jobs were lost worldwide in the first half of 2026 due to AI-led replacement and corporate restructuring. India accounted for 7.16 per cent of these layoffs, second only to the United States, which represented 71.33 per cent of global job cuts.

Yet, the hiring story tells a different tale. Data released by Naukri.com on July 3 found that while overall IT hiring in India has declined by 3 per cent year-on-year, recruitment for AI-specific roles has surged 16 per cent. Hiring for AI and automation roles in sectors beyond technology, including FMCG, insurance and retail, also grew by up to 25 per cent, reflecting AI's expanding footprint across industries.

Traditional Tech Roles Under Pressure

The transformation has been unfolding since generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022.

In 2023, India saw an estimated 15,000-18,000 tech layoffs, particularly in EdTech and traditional IT firms, as companies shifted investments from routine software development to AI initiatives.

By 2024, companies largely avoided mass layoffs but froze hiring, especially for freshers. An ICRIER survey of 651 IT companies found entry-level recruitment was the worst affected, as firms increasingly prioritised specialised AI skills over conventional programming roles.

The trend became more visible in FY2025-26, when major IT firms began reporting workforce declines. TCS, India's largest software exporter, posted a net reduction of over 23,000 employees by the end of the financial year.

In the first half of 2026, AI-related job cuts were concentrated in EdTech (21.67 per cent) and FinTech (14.73 per cent), making them the worst-hit sectors in India.

AI Hiring Accelerates

At the same time, demand for AI professionals is growing at an unprecedented pace. Government data and Stanford University's AI Index indicate that India's demand for AI talent is about 2.5 times the global average.

AI-specific jobs accounted for just 2.9 per cent of total vacancies in January 2023. That share increased to 6.5 per cent by March 2025 and reached 16 per cent by July 2026, underlining how rapidly hiring priorities have shifted.

India had nearly 3.5 lakh AI professionals in 2023. By 2024, that number rose to 4.2 lakh, but industry demand had already crossed 6 lakh, creating a 50 per cent talent shortfall, according to NASSCOM and Deloitte.