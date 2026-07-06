India's AI Jobs Paradox: Second-Highest Tech Layoffs, But AI Hiring Surges As Skills Gap Widens
Expert said AI will create new jobs such as AI auditors and cyber security experts, but workers must adapt to the technology, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: India's technology sector is witnessing a striking contradiction. While the country has emerged as the second-most affected nation globally by AI-driven tech layoffs, demand for artificial intelligence talent is accelerating at one of the fastest rates in the world, signalling that companies are not necessarily hiring fewer people, they are hiring people with different skills.
According to global layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi, around 1.28 lakh technology jobs were lost worldwide in the first half of 2026 due to AI-led replacement and corporate restructuring. India accounted for 7.16 per cent of these layoffs, second only to the United States, which represented 71.33 per cent of global job cuts.
Yet, the hiring story tells a different tale. Data released by Naukri.com on July 3 found that while overall IT hiring in India has declined by 3 per cent year-on-year, recruitment for AI-specific roles has surged 16 per cent. Hiring for AI and automation roles in sectors beyond technology, including FMCG, insurance and retail, also grew by up to 25 per cent, reflecting AI's expanding footprint across industries.
Traditional Tech Roles Under Pressure
The transformation has been unfolding since generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022.
In 2023, India saw an estimated 15,000-18,000 tech layoffs, particularly in EdTech and traditional IT firms, as companies shifted investments from routine software development to AI initiatives.
By 2024, companies largely avoided mass layoffs but froze hiring, especially for freshers. An ICRIER survey of 651 IT companies found entry-level recruitment was the worst affected, as firms increasingly prioritised specialised AI skills over conventional programming roles.
The trend became more visible in FY2025-26, when major IT firms began reporting workforce declines. TCS, India's largest software exporter, posted a net reduction of over 23,000 employees by the end of the financial year.
In the first half of 2026, AI-related job cuts were concentrated in EdTech (21.67 per cent) and FinTech (14.73 per cent), making them the worst-hit sectors in India.
AI Hiring Accelerates
At the same time, demand for AI professionals is growing at an unprecedented pace. Government data and Stanford University's AI Index indicate that India's demand for AI talent is about 2.5 times the global average.
AI-specific jobs accounted for just 2.9 per cent of total vacancies in January 2023. That share increased to 6.5 per cent by March 2025 and reached 16 per cent by July 2026, underlining how rapidly hiring priorities have shifted.
India had nearly 3.5 lakh AI professionals in 2023. By 2024, that number rose to 4.2 lakh, but industry demand had already crossed 6 lakh, creating a 50 per cent talent shortfall, according to NASSCOM and Deloitte.
Despite layoffs in traditional roles, NASSCOM's Strategic Review 2026 estimates the Indian technology sector added a net 1.35 lakh jobs in FY2026, taking the industry's workforce to nearly 60 lakh.
'AI Will Create New Professions'
Experts say the current phase reflects a restructuring of the workforce rather than an outright jobs crisis.
Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator in the Prime Minister's Office, told ETV Bharat that AI should be viewed as a foundational technology with applications across every sector. "AI is a general purpose technology like electricity and will find use cases across sectors. Future jobs will include AI auditors, AI governance specialists and AI-based cyber security experts," Pant said.
Karnnika Seth, cyber law, intellectual property and media law expert practising in the Supreme Court of India and a member of an ICANN Working Group, said demand for AI-skilled professionals is rising much faster than the education system is able to supply them. "Demand for AI-skilled jobs is on the rise. Education needs to match the demand and make youth industry-ready. There are also layoffs, but clerical and research-oriented jobs will be hit by it and not jobs that require human intelligence and advice," she told ETV Bharat.
Skills Becoming More Important Than Degrees
According to TeamLease EdTech, employers are increasingly adopting a skills-first hiring model over traditional degree-based recruitment. Nearly 73 per cent of employers now prefer candidates for AI-centric roles like AI marketing associate and AI chatbot support engineer, over conventional entry-level coding positions.
Government estimates show India currently has the world's highest annual AI hiring rate at around 33 per cent, while Indian developers contribute 19.9 per cent of global AI projects on GitHub, highlighting the country's growing role in the global AI ecosystem.
The Bigger Challenge
The larger concern may not be layoffs but the shortage of AI-ready talent.
A joint estimate by NASSCOM, McKinsey and NITI Aayog warns India could face a shortage of 14 lakh AI professionals by the end of 2026 if workers do not rapidly upskill. Looking ahead, the report estimates that around 20 lakh traditional IT and BPO jobs could be displaced by 2031, even as demand rises for AI engineers, machine learning specialists and data professionals.
The trend reflects a broader global shift. The World Economic Forum estimates that while 92 million jobs could disappear worldwide by 2030, technological advances, including AI, are expected to create 170 million new jobs.
For India's US$ 315-billion IT industry, the message is increasingly clear: The challenge is no longer simply job losses, but ensuring the workforce acquires the skills needed for the next generation of AI-driven employment.
Also Read: