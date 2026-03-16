IndianOil One Tops App Charts Surpassing ChatGPT As India's LPG Crisis Deepens Amid West Asian War
IndianOil One app has surpassed ChatGPT to top Google Play and Apple App Store charts as the West Asia conflict chokes cooking gas supplies.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: IndianOil One, a LPG cylinder booking app, has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT to claim the number one spot on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. This is due to the disruption of energy supply chains across the country during the ongoing war in West Asia. The IndianOil One held the top position on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
The surge in downloads follows the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints — sending shockwaves through India's cooking gas supply.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution centres in cities nationwide have witnessed lengthy queues over the past week, while restaurants and eateries have been forced to close or reduce their menus as supplies tighten and prices rise sharply.
The oil and gas crisis has also caused a rise in black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders, and desperate Indian consumers have turned to e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, in search of induction cooktops and other electric alternatives to cooking gas.
India uses both LPG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as cooking fuels. The country currently has over 33.4 crore households with LPG connections, compared with approximately 1.5 crore connected to PNG. Unlike PNG, which relies on fixed pipeline infrastructure, LPG is delivered in portable cylinders — making it far more exposed to supply disruptions such as the one India is currently facing as a result of the global energy crisis.
The scale of the demand spike is reflected in government data. According to Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma, average household LPG bookings stood at 55.7 lakh cylinders per day during the April–February period of the current financial year. This figure surged by more than 35 per cent to 75.7 lakh on Thursday, March 12, 2026, as panic buying took hold across the country.
What is IndianOil One
The IndianOil One app, developed by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), is a free app that allows users to book LPG cylinders, track deliveries, apply for new connections, change distributors, and more. The app also enables users to locate nearby petrol stations or LPG distributors via its dynamic search feature.
According to SensorTower, an app analytics platform, the IndianOil One app recorded over four million downloads in the past 30 days, significantly surpassing other IOCL apps, including IndianOil PNG, which has accumulated more than 100,000 downloads on Google Play to date.