ETV Bharat / technology

IndianOil One Tops App Charts Surpassing ChatGPT As India's LPG Crisis Deepens Amid West Asian War

Hyderabad: IndianOil One, a LPG cylinder booking app, has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT to claim the number one spot on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. This is due to the disruption of energy supply chains across the country during the ongoing war in West Asia. The IndianOil One held the top position on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The surge in downloads follows the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints — sending shockwaves through India's cooking gas supply.

IndanOil One tops the app chart surpassing ChatGPT in Google Play Store (Image Credit: Screenshot/Google Play Store)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution centres in cities nationwide have witnessed lengthy queues over the past week, while restaurants and eateries have been forced to close or reduce their menus as supplies tighten and prices rise sharply.

The oil and gas crisis has also caused a rise in black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders, and desperate Indian consumers have turned to e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, in search of induction cooktops and other electric alternatives to cooking gas.