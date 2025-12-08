ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Tablet Market Declines By 19.7% YoY; Samsung Leads, Apple Falls To Fourth Position In Q3: Report

Hyderabad: Indian electronic tablet makers shipped 1.33 million units in Q3 2025, marking a 19.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), a global provider of market research reports.

The electronic tablet category includes slate and detachable variants. Detachable models witnessed a 7.3 per cent rise, but this growth was offset by a sharp 29.4 per cent decline in demand for slate variants, dragging down overall market growth.

The report notes that the consumer market grew 13.5 per cent YoY, driven by festive-season demand, heavy promotional offers, bank incentives, and refreshed device lineups. Online platforms also saw significant growth, with e-commerce channels expanding 53.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Vendors aggressively pushed inventory into channels to capitalise on online sales periods. This strong performance stood in contrast to the weakening commercial sector.

Why did the consumer market grow?