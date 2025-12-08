ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Tablet Market Declines By 19.7% YoY; Samsung Leads, Apple Falls To Fourth Position In Q3: Report

As per the IDC report, online platforms witnessed significant growth of 53.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Detachable tablet models witnessed a 7.3 per cent rise. (Image Credit: Samsung)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 8, 2025 at 9:41 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Indian electronic tablet makers shipped 1.33 million units in Q3 2025, marking a 19.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), a global provider of market research reports.

The electronic tablet category includes slate and detachable variants. Detachable models witnessed a 7.3 per cent rise, but this growth was offset by a sharp 29.4 per cent decline in demand for slate variants, dragging down overall market growth.

The report notes that the consumer market grew 13.5 per cent YoY, driven by festive-season demand, heavy promotional offers, bank incentives, and refreshed device lineups. Online platforms also saw significant growth, with e-commerce channels expanding 53.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Vendors aggressively pushed inventory into channels to capitalise on online sales periods. This strong performance stood in contrast to the weakening commercial sector.

Why did the consumer market grow?

  • Festive sales
  • New device lineup
  • Bank cashback and exchange schemes
  • Increasing demand for tablets in smaller cities

Commercial tablet shipments fell 53.5 per cent YoY, making it the most affected segment. In the education sector, tablet deployment plunged 61.9 per cent, while purchases by small offices dropped 47.9 per cent. The report highlights that this decline reflects delays in education-related tenders, tighter budgets among small and medium-sized businesses and extended device replacement cycles.

Why did the commercial market decline?

  • Delays in education-related tenders
  • Tighter budgets among small and medium-sized businesses
  • Extended device replacement cycles

According to IDC analyst Priyansh Tiwari, festive online sales played a key role in boosting tablet adoption, especially in smaller cities. Moreover, tablets are now being used not just for entertainment but also for productivity, particularly when paired with accessories like a keyboard or stylus.

Market share details

RankCompanyQ3 2025 Shipments (in thousand units)Q3 2024 shipments (in thousand units)Q3 2025 Market ShareQ3 2024 Market ShareYear-on-year changes
1.Samsung50069037.5%41.6%-27.6%
2.Lenovo22416816.8%10.1%+33.2%
3.Xiaomi20722815.5%13.8%-9.4%
4.Apple1231709.2%10.3%-27.8%
5.Acer1052667.9%16%-60.6%
6.Others17413613%8.2%+28.2%
Total Market1,3321,659100%100%-19.7%

The overall tablet market shrank by about 20 per cent compared to last year. Samsung stayed at the top, maintaining its leadership position in Q3 2025 with a 37.5 per cent market share. Lenovo followed with 16.8 per cent, while Xiaomi held 15.5 per cent, taking the second and third positions, respectively.

Apple and Acer were in fourth and fifth positions with market shares of 9.2 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025.

