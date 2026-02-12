ETV Bharat / technology

Safe, Sustainable, Economic: Indian Startup Plans India's First Inflatable Space 'Balloon' Habitat AntarikshHAB

Bengaluru: Space habitation is opening new frontiers for scientific discoveries and economic growth. In this direction, Akashalabdhi, a startup incubated at IISc, is set to launch AntarikshHAB, India’s first scaled-down inflatable space habitat (ISH) in July 2026. The initiative aims to develop advanced space systems, next-generation materials, and high-performance electronics to enable secure, sustainable, scalable, and cost-efficient orbital habitation.

The initial AntarikshHAB module will offer 70 cubic metres of habitable volume. Its modular architecture allows in-orbit assembly and expansion, with the final operational configuration planned to grow to approximately 500 cubic metres, roughly half the size of a football stadium. While conventional habitats such as the International Space Station (ISS) support only 6-7 people, Akashalabdhi habitats can accommodate 30–35 people working simultaneously within a single orbital facility.

“This first launch will deploy an inflatable habitat carrying six multi-use payloads. This mission will validate both our core technology and our commercial use cases. We will also demonstrate controlled re-entry and recovery of the habitat and payloads, proving our end-to-end space ecosystem approach. This launch is a critical milestone for Akashalabdhi,” stated Siddharth Jena, a mechanical engineer, Founder & CEO, Akashalabdhi Space.

“Our core vision is to make humanity a multiplanetary species. Space offers solutions to Earth’s resource and energy challenges. By moving heavy industry to the Moon, Mars, or orbit, we can reduce pollution, preserve Earth’s environment, and make it more habitable. Human exploration and autonomous robotics must advance together to achieve this vision,” he added.

AntarikshHAB: Design, Sustainability, Safety

The inflatable space habitat (ISH) AntarikshHAB is said to be modular, expandable, and single-launch scalable, offering a more sustainable approach to long-term orbital habitation. It is a soft, inflatable structure which significantly reduces the risk of space debris. Unlike metallic structures, it does not generate high-speed metal fragments upon impact.

Notably, metallic debris can trigger a chain reaction, producing multiple fragments ranging from 2 mm to 5 cm that travel at nearly 7 km per second (about 27,000 kmph), posing serious threats to other space assets. In inflatable structures, if debris impacts, the habitat produces only polymer- or fabric-based fragments.

IISc-incubated startup Akashalabdhi to launch India’s first inflatable space habitat in 2026 (Akashalabdhi)

With AntarikshHAB, the startup showcases the potential to contribute to growing space economy by offering in-orbit manufacturing and zero-gravity production of specialised components, preparatory operations for lunar and asteroid resource extraction, and providing end-to-end capability, including inflatable re-entry module, heat shield, and a qualified MMOD (micrometeoroid and orbital debris) protection layer.

It is also developing solar arrays for gigawatt-scale power generation for data centres and inflatable rovers for efficient lunar and Mars exploration. These verticals position Akashalabdhi to enter and contribute to major space programs.

International Collaborations, Technology Readiness, and Testing

AntarikshHAB is designed to launch in a compact form and inflate once in orbit. It includes orbital deployment, controlled de-orbit, and atmospheric re-entry. Key testing for the upcoming July mission has been conducted in Switzerland through partnerships with the European Space Agency (ESA) and other European organisations. Additional testing in an underground laboratory operated by Amberg Group provides a controlled environment with natural rock overburden, enabling realistic studies of radiation shielding, structural integrity, isolation effects, and long-duration habitat performance—conditions difficult to replicate in surface facilities.

Partnerships with ESA and European collaborators are crucial for advancing Akashalabdhi's technology and enhancing its global credibility. Jena said, “Space exploration is fundamentally a human endeavour that requires global collaboration. Just as ocean exploration began as a collective effort, space development must also start with international partnerships before becoming geopolitically competitive."

"As a startup, we cannot wait 10–15 years for regional markets to mature—speed is critical for survival. Partnering globally, especially with agencies that have complementary expertise, helps us reach the market faster, validate our technology, and strengthen our commercial model. These partnerships also benefit collaborators by giving them access to innovative human spaceflight infrastructure and new in-orbit capabilities.”

To advance the system to Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6), a comprehensive test campaign was conducted, including pressure and leak-before-burst testing of multi-layer flexible structures, thermal cycling, accelerated material ageing, micrometeoroid and orbital debris impact testing, and repeated validation of restraint and inflation mechanisms. Repeated deployment trials have also been carried out to assess the reliability of restraint and inflation mechanisms. Designed with dual-use capability, the habitats are supposed to provide pristine microgravity environments for advanced experimentation.