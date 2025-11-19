ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Space Sector To Grow From $8 Billion To $45 Billion In Next Decade: Jitendra Singh

IISC 2025 is organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) along with ISRO and IN-SPACe. ( Image Credit: ISpA )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India’s space sector is set to grow from the current $8 billion to $45 billion in the coming 10 years, said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Department of Space, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the India International Space Conclave (IISC) 2025 in New Delhi, Singh noted that space will be an important contributor to India’s future economic growth. “Space reforms in the last five years have been a turning point. Our space economy was dispersed and was not even considered a part of the economy. Today, the Indian space economy is $8 billion, and the pace at which it is moving, the projection is that in the next 10 years, it will go up $44-45 billion,” Singh said. “In the times to come, space is going to be an important contributor to the growth of India's economy as we move up the ranks. Around 70 per cent of our space-driven applications are for ease of living and with a focus on the common citizen, which is not the specific attention of many countries that are actively working in the space sector,” the Minister added.