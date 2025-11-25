ETV Bharat / technology

India’s Space Future Is in Your Hands: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Urges Students to Aim High

Bengaluru: The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP), in collaboration with the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, hosted a special “Astronaut–Student Interaction” programme on Tuesday, November 25. Hundreds of school students from Bengaluru and across the state gathered to hear Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla share his experiences of living and working in space.

Experiencing Space and Understanding Its Challenges

Shubhanshu Shukla spoke at length about his journey to orbit, the Ax-4 mission, and the reality of adapting to space. He began by recalling the moment he first saw Earth from space, describing the sight as unforgettable and something that training could never fully reproduce. “Even after months of preparation, the moment of reaching orbit is entirely different from what the imagination prepares you for,” he told the students.

He noted that he carried “the dreams of a billion hearts” into space and wanted Indians to feel that the achievement belonged to them. Reflecting on the mission, he said it proved that successful space flight is not limited to traditional space powers. “We want young people to see that there are no limits to what they can achieve,” he said, explaining that one of the main goals of the mission was to serve as an example for future generations.

Shukla described the intensity of a rocket launch, noting that despite being a fighter pilot, the physical force of nine rocket engines coming alive took him by surprise. He shared that astronauts experience extreme acceleration during liftoff, rising to an orbital speed of around 28,500 kilometres per hour in just over eight minutes. In emergency scenarios at high altitude, he said, astronauts could experience much higher forces, requiring specialised breathing and seating techniques to prevent blackout.

He also spoke about the body’s response to space, explaining how fluids move towards the upper body, how astronauts lose muscle mass quickly, and how even simple tasks become challenging as limbs become heavier under high G-forces during training. “Something as simple as pressing a button becomes difficult when your hand feels three or four times heavier,” he said.