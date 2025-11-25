India’s Space Future Is in Your Hands: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Urges Students to Aim High
Published : November 25, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP), in collaboration with the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, hosted a special “Astronaut–Student Interaction” programme on Tuesday, November 25. Hundreds of school students from Bengaluru and across the state gathered to hear Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla share his experiences of living and working in space.
Experiencing Space and Understanding Its Challenges
Shubhanshu Shukla spoke at length about his journey to orbit, the Ax-4 mission, and the reality of adapting to space. He began by recalling the moment he first saw Earth from space, describing the sight as unforgettable and something that training could never fully reproduce. “Even after months of preparation, the moment of reaching orbit is entirely different from what the imagination prepares you for,” he told the students.
He noted that he carried “the dreams of a billion hearts” into space and wanted Indians to feel that the achievement belonged to them. Reflecting on the mission, he said it proved that successful space flight is not limited to traditional space powers. “We want young people to see that there are no limits to what they can achieve,” he said, explaining that one of the main goals of the mission was to serve as an example for future generations.
Shukla described the intensity of a rocket launch, noting that despite being a fighter pilot, the physical force of nine rocket engines coming alive took him by surprise. He shared that astronauts experience extreme acceleration during liftoff, rising to an orbital speed of around 28,500 kilometres per hour in just over eight minutes. In emergency scenarios at high altitude, he said, astronauts could experience much higher forces, requiring specialised breathing and seating techniques to prevent blackout.
He also spoke about the body’s response to space, explaining how fluids move towards the upper body, how astronauts lose muscle mass quickly, and how even simple tasks become challenging as limbs become heavier under high G-forces during training. “Something as simple as pressing a button becomes difficult when your hand feels three or four times heavier,” he said.
Microgravity, he explained, can be both disorienting and delightful. Without a sense of up or down, astronauts must adapt to floating and moving in three dimensions. “For the first few days, the mind still works the way it does on Earth. It takes time to adjust to the fact that dropping something means it will float, not fall,” he said, drawing laughter from students when he admitted that after returning to Earth, he instinctively tried to leave a laptop floating in the air.
Shukla also emphasised the psychological challenges of long-term missions. Astronauts must live in confined spaces, surrounded by alarms that can indicate risks ranging from fire to space debris. Because help cannot quickly reach them, crews must be trained to deal with multiple emergencies on their own. “Planning long-duration missions means preparing the body and mind to operate without immediate support from Earth,” he said.
India’s Space Ambitions and Future Roadmap
Shukla told students that India is moving steadily towards completing its human space mission, guided by a policy released in 2023. This includes sending astronauts to space on an Indian launch vehicle, building a national space station, and working towards an Indian landing on the moon by 2040. To underline the country’s ambitions, he presented a video showing a night pass over India from space, calling it a glimpse of “a bright future”.
Encouraging students to see themselves as contributors to India’s development, he said, “The sky is not the limit for anyone. The path towards a developed India in 2047 belongs to you.” He ended with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Bharat”, drawing loud applause from the audience.
Ministers Highlight Education and Scientific Growth
Minister for Primary Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, told students that the government is expanding Karnataka Public Schools to help young learners pursue their dreams, especially in the digital era. He said computer education would begin from the first standard and that nearly 900 schools will come under the upgraded programme. Referring to Shukla’s personal journey, he said children should look at his example and believe that their own aspirations are within reach.
Minister for Science and Technology, N. Boseraju, said Karnataka is working to strengthen its science and technology ecosystem by improving collaboration between schools, universities, and research institutions. He noted that joint programmes through the planetarium and science departments aim to encourage practical learning and prepare students for space and science careers. He added that policies in the state aim to build capacity, create opportunities, and position Karnataka as a key contributor to India’s space sector.