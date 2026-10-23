Indian Smartphone Market Declines 20 Pc In Q3 Due To Rising Costs, Sub-Rs 20,000 Segment Takes Biggest Hit
According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung leads the market in Q3 2026 with 17 per cent market share, followed by Vivo with 16 per cent share.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s smartphone shipments reportedly fell 20 per cent year‑on‑year in Q3 2026 (July-September) to their lowest level in a decade. According to the global market research firm Counterpoint Research, the reason for the drop is record-high memory prices that drove up device costs and pulled down volumes for most brands.
As per the report, the shipments for sub-Rs 20,000 devices declined the most. The segment registered a fall of 47 per cent in Q3 2026, as rising model prices pushed devices into higher price bands.
The persistent soft demand caused OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to hold back on channel inventory, even ahead of the festive season. Additionally, the firm believes that OEMs may implement another round of price hikes after the festive season sale.
"Consumers became more selective, extended their replacement cycles and deferred upgrades, while OEMs prioritized margin protection, portfolio rationalization and leaner channel inventory over aggressive volume expansion ahead of Diwali," said Research Analyst Shubham Singh.
He added that that rising component costs pushed devices prices higher and in turn put pressure on affordability. This also weakened the traditional mass-market volume engine, particularly below Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, Research Director Tarun Pathak believes that India’s smartphone market may shrink by around 13 per cent in 2026, with continued pricing pressure weighing on affordability and replacement demand.
"The post-festive seasonal slowdown will add to the pressure, while elevated component costs are likely to drive another round of price hikes after the festive season sale," Pathak said, emphasising that the impact is already visible in the form of restructured portfolios that include the introduction of more 4G and lower-specification models.
He forecasts that the market in 2027 will likely to face these challenges as price hikes continue to extend replacement cycles and limit volume recovery. The growth opportunities, according to Pathak, will increasingly shift toward the premium and upper-mid segments.
"With upfront prices rising, no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and retailer-led promotions will become increasingly important conversion levers, helping consumers manage higher upgrade costs," he added.
Brand rankings in Q3 2026
According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, Samsung leads the market in Q3 2026 with a 17 per cent share, reclaiming the top spot after nine quarters. The Galaxy A series drove volumes, while the brand's relatively measured price hikes and proactive management of rising memory costs helped it outperform the overall market.
Vivo (excluding iQOO) was in second place with a 16 per cent share, with the Y series driving volumes as the T series remained under pressure. OPPO retained the third position with a 12 per cent market share, driven by triple-digit growth in the above-Rs 20,000 price segment.
Xiaomi (including POCO) ranked fourth with a 12 per cent share, as the brand continued to grow in the Rs 10,001-Rs 20,000 price band. Xiaomi emerged as the top brand in the segment, with POCO’s C series and Redmi’s A and number series playing a key role in driving the shipment volumes.
Apple saw a strong response to the iPhone 18 Pro series in India. The initial sales of the lineup were 20 per cent higher than those of the iPhone 17 Pro series last year. Google witnessed over 50 per cent YoY growth in Q3 2026, whereas Ai+ Smartphone was the fastest-growing brand in Q3 2026, with shipments increasing 306 per cent YoY.
According to the report, Indian brands saw their collective share increasing from 2 per cent in Q3 2025 to 7 per cent in Q3 2026. Counterpoint credit this growth to domestic brands expanding their presence and boosting shipments in the lower price segments.