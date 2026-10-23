ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Smartphone Market Declines 20 Pc In Q3 Due To Rising Costs, Sub-Rs 20,000 Segment Takes Biggest Hit

Samsung was the only player among the top five to register YoY growth during the quarter. ( Image Credits: ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal )

Hyderabad: India’s smartphone shipments reportedly fell 20 per cent year‑on‑year in Q3 2026 (July-September) to their lowest level in a decade. According to the global market research firm Counterpoint Research, the reason for the drop is record-high memory prices that drove up device costs and pulled down volumes for most brands.

As per the report, the shipments for sub-Rs 20,000 devices declined the most. The segment registered a fall of 47 per cent in Q3 2026, as rising model prices pushed devices into higher price bands.

The persistent soft demand caused OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to hold back on channel inventory, even ahead of the festive season. Additionally, the firm believes that OEMs may implement another round of price hikes after the festive season sale. "Consumers became more selective, extended their replacement cycles and deferred upgrades, while OEMs prioritized margin protection, portfolio rationalization and leaner channel inventory over aggressive volume expansion ahead of Diwali," said Research Analyst Shubham Singh. He added that that rising component costs pushed devices prices higher and in turn put pressure on affordability. This also weakened the traditional mass-market volume engine, particularly below Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, Research Director Tarun Pathak believes that India’s smartphone market may shrink by around 13 per cent in 2026, with continued pricing pressure weighing on affordability and replacement demand. "The post-festive seasonal slowdown will add to the pressure, while elevated component costs are likely to drive another round of price hikes after the festive season sale," Pathak said, emphasising that the impact is already visible in the form of restructured portfolios that include the introduction of more 4G and lower-specification models. He forecasts that the market in 2027 will likely to face these challenges as price hikes continue to extend replacement cycles and limit volume recovery. The growth opportunities, according to Pathak, will increasingly shift toward the premium and upper-mid segments.