ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Link Antarctic Lunar Meteorite To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site In New Study

Hyderabad: A new study by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) says a lunar meteorite recovered from Antarctica more than four decades ago has been geochemically linked to the landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Designated ALHA 81005 and collected from Antarctica’s Allan Hills region in 1981, it is widely regarded as the first specimen conclusively proven to have originated from the Moon. The study, published in NPJ Space Exploration, finds that its elemental composition most closely matches measurements recorded at Shiv Shakti Station, the site where the Vikram lander touched down in 2023, and where the Pragyan rover conducted surface investigations in the lunar south polar highlands.

What the study shows

The study, titled “Chandrayaan-3 APXS measurements reveal lunar highland compositional diversity and meteorite connections”, was authored by Dwijesh Ray, Rishitosh K Sinha, Santosh Vadawale, M Shanmugam, and PRL Director Anil Bhardwaj.

Data from the Pragyan rover’s Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) revealed an elevated magnesium number (Mg# 70) at the landing site, which is higher than the average recorded for the Feldspathic Highland Terrane (FHT), giving Shiv Shakti Station a distinctive geochemical profile.

For the unversed, the Feldspathic Highlands Terrane (FHT) is a vast, geochemically distinct region covering roughly 65 per cent of the Moon’s surface, predominantly on the lunar far side.

According to co-author Rishitosh K Sinha, the match with ALHA 81005 extends across multiple parameters: both locations exhibit comparable abundances of aluminium, iron, and magnesium, as well as elevated magnesium numbers, and occupy a rare compositional space between ferroan anorthosite and Mg-suite rocks.