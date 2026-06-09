Indian Scientists Link Antarctic Lunar Meteorite To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site In New Study
A PRL study links a 1981 Antarctic lunar meteorite to Chandrayaan-3’s landing site, revealing a shared geochemical signature that offers new insights in Moon’s crust.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new study by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) says a lunar meteorite recovered from Antarctica more than four decades ago has been geochemically linked to the landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Designated ALHA 81005 and collected from Antarctica’s Allan Hills region in 1981, it is widely regarded as the first specimen conclusively proven to have originated from the Moon. The study, published in NPJ Space Exploration, finds that its elemental composition most closely matches measurements recorded at Shiv Shakti Station, the site where the Vikram lander touched down in 2023, and where the Pragyan rover conducted surface investigations in the lunar south polar highlands.
What the study shows
The study, titled “Chandrayaan-3 APXS measurements reveal lunar highland compositional diversity and meteorite connections”, was authored by Dwijesh Ray, Rishitosh K Sinha, Santosh Vadawale, M Shanmugam, and PRL Director Anil Bhardwaj.
Data from the Pragyan rover’s Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) revealed an elevated magnesium number (Mg# 70) at the landing site, which is higher than the average recorded for the Feldspathic Highland Terrane (FHT), giving Shiv Shakti Station a distinctive geochemical profile.
For the unversed, the Feldspathic Highlands Terrane (FHT) is a vast, geochemically distinct region covering roughly 65 per cent of the Moon’s surface, predominantly on the lunar far side.
According to co-author Rishitosh K Sinha, the match with ALHA 81005 extends across multiple parameters: both locations exhibit comparable abundances of aluminium, iron, and magnesium, as well as elevated magnesium numbers, and occupy a rare compositional space between ferroan anorthosite and Mg-suite rocks.
For the unversed, ferroan anorthosite and Mg-suite rocks are two fundamental rock types that make up the Moon’s crust.
Comparing 66 lunar meteorites
To reach this conclusion, researchers compared Chandrayaan-3 APXS readings against geochemical data from 66 feldspathic lunar meteorites sourced from Oman, Libya, Northwest Africa, Northeastern Africa, Southern Africa, and Antarctica.
Among those evaluated, ALHA 81005 emerged as the closest compositional match, supporting the inference that the meteorite and the Chandrayaan-3 site both sample a similar magnesium-rich feldspathic crust within the lunar highlands.
Why this study matters
The findings carry broader significance for understanding the Moon’s geological history. The study notes that Chandrayaan-3’s measurements showed a relatively high olivine-to-pyroxene ratio and elevated magnesium content, consistent with contributions from lower crustal and upper mantle materials.
Researchers suggest that large basin-forming impact events, including the South Pole–Aitken (SPA) basin, may have excavated and redistributed deeper material closer to the surface, placing it within reach of rover instruments.
PRL Director Anil Bhardwaj said the findings offer fresh insight into a Moon shaped by billions of years of impact and geological processes, strengthening the scientific value of both India’s lunar mission and the decades-old Antarctic meteorite collection.