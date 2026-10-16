ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Identify Martian Analogue Sites In Tamil Nadu, Atacama Desert In Chile

The laser Raman instrument facility at the Department of Geology, which is funded by the DST-FIST ( PIB )

New Delhi : Scientists from India have identified Martian analogue sites after two key minerals were found in Tamil Nadu and the Atacama Desert in Chile. The minerals reflect geological, chemical, and physical similarities with Mars.

Advanced instrumentation, including a laser Raman spectrometer, supported by the DST-FIST at the Department of Geology, University of Kerala, helped identify melanterite in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, and Gypsum in the Atacama Desert (Chile) and the Tiruchirappalli Badlands, a semi-arid geological and paleoclimatic terrain in Tamil Nadu.

Both minerals are hydrous sulphates that record water–rock interactions. While gypsum preserves evidence of past aqueous environments, melanterite indicates transient wet, acidic, and oxidizing conditions, processes relevant to those inferred on Mars.

The identification was carried out by the research team from the University of Kerala, led by Dr Sajin Kumar KS, Project Coordinator, DST-FIST. The DST-FIST-supported Laser Raman Spectrometer was used to detect the distinctive spectral fingerprints of the minerals and confirm their identification.

Melanterite provides evidence for short-lived wet conditions through sulphide oxidation, a process relevant to sulphate formation on Mars, while gypsum records past aqueous activity and can preserve biosignatures within its mineral matrix. Thus, these terrestrial minerals provide useful analogues for understanding past water activity and potentially habitable environments on Mars.