ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Develop Green Nano-Fibre Filter To Clean Dye-Polluted Water

Representational Image ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: Researchers at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed a sustainable filter that can clean water polluted with dyes. The filter also uses machine learning to predict how well it works.

The technology joins green-made zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles with biodegradable polylactic acid (PLA) nanofibers. It uses both light and mechanical vibration to break down pollutants. The study was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

Why is dye waste a problem? Industries, especially textile makers, release long-lasting organic dyes into water bodies. These dyes are stable and toxic, and they do not break down easily in nature. This makes them a serious threat to the environment. Schematic illustration of green-synthesized, highly crystalline ZnO nanoparticles using turmeric powder. (Image Credit: Press Information Bureau) Why do current methods fall short? Common treatment methods include adsorption, sedimentation, and flocculation. They can separate dyes from water, but they do not always destroy them. Biological treatment can also be slow when dyes are very stable. Why this matters? The new filter offers a possible green alternative to these methods. It uses light and vibration to break down pollutants rather than just moving them elsewhere.