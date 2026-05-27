Indian Scientist Discovers 12.6-Billion-Year-Old Galaxy Cluster, Names After Manipur's Loktak Lake
Indian scientists have identified a massive ancient galaxy formation dating back 12.6 billion years, naming it the "Loktak Protocluster" after Manipur's iconic Loktak Lake.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian astronomers have discovered one of the universe's earliest known large-scale structures that are dated back to nearly 12.6 billion years old. The vast collection of galaxies called the Loktak Protocluster, is drawing significant attention across the global astronomy community. The research was led by Dr Ronaldo Laishram, an astrophysicist from Manipur, working alongside an international team of astronomers. The discovery has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
What is Protocluster?
A protocluster is an early-stage collection of galaxies that, over billions of years, draw together to form enormous galaxy clusters due to gravitational forces. Researchers have described the Loktak Protocluster as a "city of galaxies" in the young universe, comprising four dense galaxy groups bound within a single giant cosmic structure.
The formation was observed at a distance of approximately 12.6 billion light-years, placing its existence at a critical and poorly understood period in cosmic history. It is worth noting that the Loktak Protocluster existed when the universe was only 1.2 billion years old.
Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Ronaldo Laishram on the historic discovery of the “Loktak Protocluster,” a remarkable achievement that has brought global recognition to Manipur and our iconic Loktak Lake.— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 26, 2026
This proud moment reflects the brilliance, dedication, and potential of… pic.twitter.com/CwDATzLtgs
How was the celestial body discovered?
The discovery was made possible through observations by two of the world's most powerful astronomical instruments based in Hawaii— the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Subaru Telescope.
JWST, widely regarded as the most capable space observatory ever launched, has been instrumental in allowing astronomers to study the very earliest galaxies to emerge following the Big Bang.
Scientists believe findings of this magnitude could significantly advance the understanding of dark matter, galaxy evolution, and the formation of the large-scale cosmic structures observable in the universe today.
The name ‘Loktak’ Protocluster
Dr Laishram said the structure's pattern reminded him of the floating phumdis — masses of vegetation — found drifting across the surface of Loktak Lake in Manipur. The visual resemblance prompted the naming decision, which the scientist said was also a deliberate effort to bring international attention to the region through the lens of science.
Why does this discovery matter for India?
The discovery is being celebrated widely as a milestone for Indian science and space research, highlighting the country's growing contribution to astronomical study. Moreover, with the discovery of Loktak Protocluster researchers could likely be able to find out the origins of large galaxy clusters that exist today.
As the James Webb Space Telescope continues its deep-space survey, researchers expect the coming years to yield further revelations about the universe's earliest and most formative period.