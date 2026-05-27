ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientist Discovers 12.6-Billion-Year-Old Galaxy Cluster, Names After Manipur's Loktak Lake

Hyderabad: Indian astronomers have discovered one of the universe's earliest known large-scale structures that are dated back to nearly 12.6 billion years old. The vast collection of galaxies called the Loktak Protocluster, is drawing significant attention across the global astronomy community. The research was led by Dr Ronaldo Laishram, an astrophysicist from Manipur, working alongside an international team of astronomers. The discovery has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

What is Protocluster?

A protocluster is an early-stage collection of galaxies that, over billions of years, draw together to form enormous galaxy clusters due to gravitational forces. Researchers have described the Loktak Protocluster as a "city of galaxies" in the young universe, comprising four dense galaxy groups bound within a single giant cosmic structure.

The formation was observed at a distance of approximately 12.6 billion light-years, placing its existence at a critical and poorly understood period in cosmic history. It is worth noting that the Loktak Protocluster existed when the universe was only 1.2 billion years old.

How was the celestial body discovered?

The discovery was made possible through observations by two of the world's most powerful astronomical instruments based in Hawaii— the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Subaru Telescope.