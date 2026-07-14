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Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon To Lift Off To ISS Today: Everything To Know

NASA Astronaut Anil Menon will be staying at the International Space Station together with his two crewmates, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.

Dr Anil Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
Dr Anil Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US (Image Credits: NASA)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 14, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST

4 Min Read
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Hyderabad: NASA astronaut of Indo-Ukrainian descent, Dr Anil Menon, will start his journey to the International Space Station alongside his two Roscosmos crewmates, aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. The launch will take place today, July 14, 2026, at 8:17 PM IST, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking the beginning of an eight-month mission that will conclude with the crew's return to Earth in April 2027.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, Anil Menon's paternal side traces its roots to Ottapalam in Palakkad district in Kerala, India. Son of Shankaran Menon of India and Elizabeth Samoylenko of Ukraine, he is married to Anna Menon, and they have two children.

Anil Menon is a man of many talents, as he is known to be a physician, mechanical engineer, US Space Force flight surgeon and pilot before earning his place in NASA's astronaut corps. On his first spaceflight, he is expected to play a key role in research into the medical challenges of long-duration human space travel. The findings will likely help shape future missions beyond low Earth orbit. Menon's crewmates, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, will undertake a series of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station as well.

Anil Menon's journey to the space station adds another illustrious chapter to Palakkad's legacy, which is home to towering figures across politics, culture, and public life, including legendary actor politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, diplomat, author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, whose family has roots in Palakkad, and Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, one of Kathakali's greatest exponents and former Principal of the Kerala Kalamandalam. Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an Air Commodore and flight instructor with the Indian Air Force and 'Gaganyatri (astronaut)' with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also hails from Palakkad.

Hours before liftoff, Menon shared his excitement on Instagram, saying he was ready for the mission. He also expressed gratitude to NASA, his family, and friends for their support.

Anil Menon Education and Career

Dr Menon holds current dual board certifications in aerospace medicine and emergency medicine. His star-studded educational background includes years at Harvard and Stanford. In 1999, he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Neurobiology, followed by a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Stanford University in 2004 and 2006, respectively. His complete educational background is as follows:

YearDegree / ProgramInstitutionLocation
1995High School DiplomaSaint Paul Academy and Summit SchoolSaint Paul, Minnesota
1999Bachelor’s Degree in NeurobiologyHarvard UniversityCambridge, Massachusetts
2004Master’s Degree in Mechanical EngineeringStanford UniversityPalo Alto, California
2006Doctor of Medicine (MD)Stanford Medical SchoolPalo Alto, California
2009Residency in Emergency MedicineStanford UniversityPalo Alto, California
2010Fellowship in Wilderness MedicineStanford UniversityPalo Alto, California
2012Residency in Aerospace MedicineUniversity of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB)Galveston, Texas
2012Master’s in Public Health (MPH)University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB)Galveston, Texas

Menon started as a NASA flight surgeon in 2014. As the deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz missions Soyuz 39 and Soyuz 43 and prime crew surgeon for Soyuz 52, he supported four long-duration crew members on the International Space Station. He also served as the medical lead for the health maintenance system and direct return aircraft development as a member of the Human Health and Performance Directorate. He lived and worked in Star City, Russia, for more than six months. Menon reported for duty in January 2022 to complete two years of initial astronaut training as a NASA astronaut candidate.

In 2018, Menon joined SpaceX to launch its medical program and prepare for its first human flights. He served as lead flight surgeon for five launches, supported Starship development, and helped establish the company's research and private astronaut programs. He also actively practices at the University of Texas Emergency Department (Memorial Hermann) and has published over 20 scientific articles on emergency and space medicine.

Menon's key activities and roles are as follows:

Institution / OrganisationRole / FocusKey Activities & Achievements
Harvard UniversityUndergraduate Student & ResearcherStudied neurobiology and conducted research on Huntington’s disease.
Rotary Club (India)Rotary Ambassadorial ScholarSpent a year studying and supporting Polio vaccination initiatives.
Stanford Medical SchoolMedical Student & NASA ResearcherStudied medicine and engineering; worked on coding soft tissue models at NASA Ames Research Centre.
Emergency Medicine ResidencyResident Physician / CA Air National GuardJoined the California Air National Guard; gained wilderness medicine experience supporting remote adventure races like Racing The Planet.
Post-Residency & HumanitarianMilitary & Wilderness PhysicianDeployed to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom; cared for climbers on Mount Everest with the Himalayan Rescue Association.
UTMB-Galveston / 173rd Fighter WingAerospace Medicine ResidentTransferred to the 173rd Fighter Wing; published a thesis on medical kits for commercial spaceflight; deployed twice with the USAF Critical Care Air Transport Team.
U.S. Air Force ReservesMedical Director (Detachment 3, 45th Space Wing)Assigned to the 45th Operational Group to provide medical direction for spacecraft launches and landings.
SpaceX (2018–Present)Flight Surgeon / Medical Program LeadStarted the SpaceX medical program; prepped first human spaceflights; served as lead flight surgeon for five launches; helped launch private astronaut and Starship development programs.
Clinical PracticeEmergency Room PhysicianMaintains active clinical skills by practising at local trauma centres, most recently at the University of Texas Emergency Department (Memorial Hermann).
Academic & ResearchResearcher & AuthorPublished over 20 scientific articles on emergency and space medicine.
ALSO READ: NASA's Plan To Sink International Space Station Raises Environmental And Legal Concerns

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INDIAN ORIGIN NASA ASTRONAUT
NASA
NASA ASTRONAUT
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
ANIL MENON

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