ETV Bharat / technology

Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon To Lift Off To ISS Today: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: NASA astronaut of Indo-Ukrainian descent, Dr Anil Menon, will start his journey to the International Space Station alongside his two Roscosmos crewmates, aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. The launch will take place today, July 14, 2026, at 8:17 PM IST, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking the beginning of an eight-month mission that will conclude with the crew's return to Earth in April 2027.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, Anil Menon's paternal side traces its roots to Ottapalam in Palakkad district in Kerala, India. Son of Shankaran Menon of India and Elizabeth Samoylenko of Ukraine, he is married to Anna Menon, and they have two children.

Anil Menon is a man of many talents, as he is known to be a physician, mechanical engineer, US Space Force flight surgeon and pilot before earning his place in NASA's astronaut corps. On his first spaceflight, he is expected to play a key role in research into the medical challenges of long-duration human space travel. The findings will likely help shape future missions beyond low Earth orbit. Menon's crewmates, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, will undertake a series of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station as well.

Anil Menon's journey to the space station adds another illustrious chapter to Palakkad's legacy, which is home to towering figures across politics, culture, and public life, including legendary actor politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, diplomat, author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, whose family has roots in Palakkad, and Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, one of Kathakali's greatest exponents and former Principal of the Kerala Kalamandalam. Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an Air Commodore and flight instructor with the Indian Air Force and 'Gaganyatri (astronaut)' with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also hails from Palakkad.