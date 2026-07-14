Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon To Lift Off To ISS Today: Everything To Know
NASA Astronaut Anil Menon will be staying at the International Space Station together with his two crewmates, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: NASA astronaut of Indo-Ukrainian descent, Dr Anil Menon, will start his journey to the International Space Station alongside his two Roscosmos crewmates, aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. The launch will take place today, July 14, 2026, at 8:17 PM IST, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking the beginning of an eight-month mission that will conclude with the crew's return to Earth in April 2027.
Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, Anil Menon's paternal side traces its roots to Ottapalam in Palakkad district in Kerala, India. Son of Shankaran Menon of India and Elizabeth Samoylenko of Ukraine, he is married to Anna Menon, and they have two children.
Anil Menon is a man of many talents, as he is known to be a physician, mechanical engineer, US Space Force flight surgeon and pilot before earning his place in NASA's astronaut corps. On his first spaceflight, he is expected to play a key role in research into the medical challenges of long-duration human space travel. The findings will likely help shape future missions beyond low Earth orbit. Menon's crewmates, Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, will undertake a series of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station as well.
The Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft that will carry @NASA astronaut Anil Menin and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina to the International Space Station counts down to a launch at 10:47 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 14, from Kazakhstan. The new crew will dock just over three… pic.twitter.com/FHSWAJ3K9o— International Space Station (@Space\_Station) July 12, 2026
Anil Menon's journey to the space station adds another illustrious chapter to Palakkad's legacy, which is home to towering figures across politics, culture, and public life, including legendary actor politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, diplomat, author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, whose family has roots in Palakkad, and Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, one of Kathakali's greatest exponents and former Principal of the Kerala Kalamandalam. Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an Air Commodore and flight instructor with the Indian Air Force and 'Gaganyatri (astronaut)' with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also hails from Palakkad.
Hours before liftoff, Menon shared his excitement on Instagram, saying he was ready for the mission. He also expressed gratitude to NASA, his family, and friends for their support.
Anil Menon Education and Career
Dr Menon holds current dual board certifications in aerospace medicine and emergency medicine. His star-studded educational background includes years at Harvard and Stanford. In 1999, he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Neurobiology, followed by a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Stanford University in 2004 and 2006, respectively. His complete educational background is as follows:
|Year
|Degree / Program
|Institution
|Location
|1995
|High School Diploma
|Saint Paul Academy and Summit School
|Saint Paul, Minnesota
|1999
|Bachelor’s Degree in Neurobiology
|Harvard University
|Cambridge, Massachusetts
|2004
|Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering
|Stanford University
|Palo Alto, California
|2006
|Doctor of Medicine (MD)
|Stanford Medical School
|Palo Alto, California
|2009
|Residency in Emergency Medicine
|Stanford University
|Palo Alto, California
|2010
|Fellowship in Wilderness Medicine
|Stanford University
|Palo Alto, California
|2012
|Residency in Aerospace Medicine
|University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB)
|Galveston, Texas
|2012
|Master’s in Public Health (MPH)
|University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB)
|Galveston, Texas
Menon started as a NASA flight surgeon in 2014. As the deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz missions Soyuz 39 and Soyuz 43 and prime crew surgeon for Soyuz 52, he supported four long-duration crew members on the International Space Station. He also served as the medical lead for the health maintenance system and direct return aircraft development as a member of the Human Health and Performance Directorate. He lived and worked in Star City, Russia, for more than six months. Menon reported for duty in January 2022 to complete two years of initial astronaut training as a NASA astronaut candidate.
On July 14, @astro\_anil is scheduled to lift off on his first-ever flight to the @Space\_Station. We will be broadcasting his launch and arrival live on NASA+, YouTube, and other platforms. Learn when to watch: https://t.co/NxUkjUyKvZ pic.twitter.com/6fY3um319L— NASA (@NASA) July 10, 2026
In 2018, Menon joined SpaceX to launch its medical program and prepare for its first human flights. He served as lead flight surgeon for five launches, supported Starship development, and helped establish the company's research and private astronaut programs. He also actively practices at the University of Texas Emergency Department (Memorial Hermann) and has published over 20 scientific articles on emergency and space medicine.
Menon's key activities and roles are as follows:
|Institution / Organisation
|Role / Focus
|Key Activities & Achievements
|Harvard University
|Undergraduate Student & Researcher
|Studied neurobiology and conducted research on Huntington’s disease.
|Rotary Club (India)
|Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar
|Spent a year studying and supporting Polio vaccination initiatives.
|Stanford Medical School
|Medical Student & NASA Researcher
|Studied medicine and engineering; worked on coding soft tissue models at NASA Ames Research Centre.
|Emergency Medicine Residency
|Resident Physician / CA Air National Guard
|Joined the California Air National Guard; gained wilderness medicine experience supporting remote adventure races like Racing The Planet.
|Post-Residency & Humanitarian
|Military & Wilderness Physician
|Deployed to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom; cared for climbers on Mount Everest with the Himalayan Rescue Association.
|UTMB-Galveston / 173rd Fighter Wing
|Aerospace Medicine Resident
|Transferred to the 173rd Fighter Wing; published a thesis on medical kits for commercial spaceflight; deployed twice with the USAF Critical Care Air Transport Team.
|U.S. Air Force Reserves
|Medical Director (Detachment 3, 45th Space Wing)
|Assigned to the 45th Operational Group to provide medical direction for spacecraft launches and landings.
|SpaceX (2018–Present)
|Flight Surgeon / Medical Program Lead
|Started the SpaceX medical program; prepped first human spaceflights; served as lead flight surgeon for five launches; helped launch private astronaut and Starship development programs.
|Clinical Practice
|Emergency Room Physician
|Maintains active clinical skills by practising at local trauma centres, most recently at the University of Texas Emergency Department (Memorial Hermann).
|Academic & Research
|Researcher & Author
|Published over 20 scientific articles on emergency and space medicine.