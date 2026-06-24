Indian Investors Top Global AI Adoption Charts, Yet Still Trust Human Advisers For Final Call
A study shows that 86 per cent of Indian investors use AI for finance, but most still rely on human advisers for final investment decisions.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian investors are leading the world in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for finance and investment decisions, yet continue to place greater trust in human financial advisers when it comes to making final calls, according to new research commissioned by HSBC from Ipsos.
The study polled around 10,000 affluent and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals across 10 markets, including 1,115 respondents from India, and found that 86 per cent of Indian investors use AI specifically for finance and investment purposes. This is the highest usage rate among all markets surveyed, exceeding the global average of 73 per cent.
The study noted that within finance and investment, 80 per cent of Indian investors primarily used AI for analysis and research, 70 per cent used it for strategy support, and 32 per cent used AI to sense-check their thinking or get a second opinion. This has helped Indian investors in three ways. AI has enabled 36 per cent of investors to feel more confident when discussing financial decisions with a financial advisor, 32 per cent of investors to do a more effective comparison of investment options, and 32 per cent of investors to have a deeper understanding of market trends and economic data.
Despite high AI usage, the study showed 67 per cent of respondents say that financial professionals remain the top source of investment ideas. Furthermore, 31 per cent say financial professionals are the most influential factor in final decisions, which is more than double the 15 per cent of respondents who attribute that level of influence to AI tools.
The study also highlights that 89 per cent of investors valued advisers for emotional reassurance, while 79 per cent valued them for strategic expertise.
More than half (51 per cent) of respondents said they preferred a hybrid model going forward, combining AI tools with human advisers. This included 33 per cent of respondents who used AI to explore options before seeking adviser validation, and 18 per cent of those who want advisers themselves to use AI tools.
The research also found that 53 per cent of Indian investors feel more in control of their finances when using AI, while 64 per cent said it made them more willing to take calculated risks. This makes Indian investors the boldest when compared to an average of 49 per cent globally in terms of taking calculated risks. Moreover, Indian investors attributed an average 40 per cent share of their returns over the past year to AI's influence.
Beyond investing, 77 per cent of respondents reported an improved quality of life due to AI use, with 40 per cent using the technology to explore new career paths or business ideas.
Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, commented on the research, saying, “Indian investors are embracing AI faster than anywhere else in the world, using it to explore options and sense-check decisions. What’s striking is that despite high AI usage, AI’s influence in investment ideas and over decision-making trails behind professional advisers. The data shows AI isn’t replacing professional advice – it’s raising the quality of decision-making. The future of wealth management is a partnership where AI can accelerate analysis, while advisers bring judgment, personal context, and accountability at the moments that matter most.”