ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Investors Top Global AI Adoption Charts, Yet Still Trust Human Advisers For Final Call

Hyderabad: Indian investors are leading the world in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for finance and investment decisions, yet continue to place greater trust in human financial advisers when it comes to making final calls, according to new research commissioned by HSBC from Ipsos.

The study polled around 10,000 affluent and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals across 10 markets, including 1,115 respondents from India, and found that 86 per cent of Indian investors use AI specifically for finance and investment purposes. This is the highest usage rate among all markets surveyed, exceeding the global average of 73 per cent.

The study noted that within finance and investment, 80 per cent of Indian investors primarily used AI for analysis and research, 70 per cent used it for strategy support, and 32 per cent used AI to sense-check their thinking or get a second opinion. This has helped Indian investors in three ways. AI has enabled 36 per cent of investors to feel more confident when discussing financial decisions with a financial advisor, 32 per cent of investors to do a more effective comparison of investment options, and 32 per cent of investors to have a deeper understanding of market trends and economic data.

Despite high AI usage, the study showed 67 per cent of respondents say that financial professionals remain the top source of investment ideas. Furthermore, 31 per cent say financial professionals are the most influential factor in final decisions, which is more than double the 15 per cent of respondents who attribute that level of influence to AI tools.

The study also highlights that 89 per cent of investors valued advisers for emotional reassurance, while 79 per cent valued them for strategic expertise.