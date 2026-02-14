ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Health Tech Startup Krigat Wins Supernova AI MEA Challenge in Cairo

The Supernova AI MEA Challenge was organised by GITEX GLOBAL. ( Image Credit: AI Everything Egypt )

Hyderabad: Indian health technology startup, Krigat, won the championship title of Cairo’s first Supernova Artificial Intelligence (AI) MEA Challenge. The startup was awarded a $10,000 (around Rs 9.05 lakh) equity-free cash prize. It was held at AI Everything Middle East & Africa (MEA) Egypt 2026, which took place from February 11 - 12, 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre. 75 shortlisted startups from over 30 countries participated in the competition.

Although Krigat won the overall championship title, an Egyptian AI startup, Olimi AI, was named the Top Disruptive Egyptian AI startup and also received a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.

The Supernova AI MEA Challenge was organised by GITEX GLOBAL and hosted by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency.

Krigat

Krigat is an AI startup that develops physiotherapy and rehabilitation solutions using computer vision and biomechanics. The startup mentions that its platform analyses human movement via standard cameras, which eliminates the need for wearable sensors or specialised laboratory equipment.

Krigat’s systems offer real-time insights to medical professionals, fitness coaches, and patients, making advanced movement analysis more accessible and scalable.