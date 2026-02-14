Indian Health Tech Startup Krigat Wins Supernova AI MEA Challenge in Cairo
Krigat won an equity-free cash prize of $10,000 at Cairo's inaugural Supernova AI MEA Challenge, while Egypt's Olimi AI won best local startup.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian health technology startup, Krigat, won the championship title of Cairo’s first Supernova Artificial Intelligence (AI) MEA Challenge. The startup was awarded a $10,000 (around Rs 9.05 lakh) equity-free cash prize. It was held at AI Everything Middle East & Africa (MEA) Egypt 2026, which took place from February 11 - 12, 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre. 75 shortlisted startups from over 30 countries participated in the competition.
Although Krigat won the overall championship title, an Egyptian AI startup, Olimi AI, was named the Top Disruptive Egyptian AI startup and also received a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
The Supernova AI MEA Challenge was organised by GITEX GLOBAL and hosted by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency.
Krigat
Krigat is an AI startup that develops physiotherapy and rehabilitation solutions using computer vision and biomechanics. The startup mentions that its platform analyses human movement via standard cameras, which eliminates the need for wearable sensors or specialised laboratory equipment.
Krigat’s systems offer real-time insights to medical professionals, fitness coaches, and patients, making advanced movement analysis more accessible and scalable.
Priyanshi Tater, co-founder and head of design at Krigat, mentioned that the value of participating in the Supernova Challenge is not just in winning, but in the excitement, enjoyment, and thrill of being part of it. Alongside this, she also revealed her plans to expand further in 2026, including participation in the upcoming AI Everything Abu Dhabi.
Olimi AI
The Egyptian AI startup, Olimi AI, secured the Top Disruptive Egyptian AI Startup award in the local innovation category. It specialises in multilingual voice agents for Arabic-speaking markets, automating customer calls while understanding regional dialects alongside English and other languages.
Hazem Sorour, co-founder of Olimi AI, said that the prize money would be used for cloud infrastructure and AI model training. He added that the event provided valuable exposure to investors and industry partners.
Several other startups received recognition during the finale. Sprint AI won an award, including a day with IBM, while Raid AI and Kemet earned complimentary participation slots at future international technology events, including AI Everything Abu Dhabi and GITEX Global in Dubai.