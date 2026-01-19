AC Impact on Mileage: Indian Government Plans To Include AC Usage In Car Fuel Efficiency Tests
India’s transport ministry proposes mandatory fuel efficiency testing for cars with AC on from October 2026 to reflect real-world driving conditions.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed a change in the method of testing fuel efficiency for cars, aiming to provide more realistic and accurate mileage figures.
In a draft notification titled “Procedure for the Measurement of Emissions and Fuel Consumption with Air-Conditioning System in Operation for M1 Category Vehicles”, the ministry recommended making it mandatory to assess fuel efficiency with the air-conditioning (AC) system both switched on and off, as it significantly impacts a vehicle’s real-world mileage.
“On and after Oct 1, 2026, all vehicles of category M1 (cars), manufactured or imported in India, shall be tested for measurement of fuel consumption with the air-conditioning system in operation, as per AIS-213, as amended from time to time," the notification said.
M1 category vehicles refer to passenger cars designed to accommodate up to eight occupants, including the driver. This category includes hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs, and crossovers. Notably, both the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs) fall under the category.
Currently, car manufacturers in India report mileage figures without factoring in AC usage, similar to the practice in Europe. The proposed change intends to reflect real-world driving conditions, where AC usage plays a significant role in how much fuel the vehicle consumes, leading to a gap between claimed and experience milleage.
MoRTH has sought public feedback on the proposal and has allowed a 30-day window for objections and suggestions before the rules are finalised.
The change in how car mileage is tested is expected to enhance transparency and enable consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions. The proposed change will be applicable to both locally manufactured and imported vehicles to be tested under the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS-213).
Under the AIS-213 procedure, the motor vehicle’s engine and air-conditioning system are run on a chassis dynamometer—a machine that simulates road driving conditions—to mimic a real-world driving scenario. The test follows the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC), a specific driving pattern that is designed to represent typical Indian driving conditions.
During the MIDC test, a portion of the vehicle’s exhaust is collected in bags using a constant volume sampler, which would be analysed later. The whole testing sequence consists of a preconditioning cycle, a 10-minute soak with the motor vehicle’s engine turned off, and the MIDC samples with exhaust emissions measurement.