ETV Bharat / technology

AC Impact on Mileage: Indian Government Plans To Include AC Usage In Car Fuel Efficiency Tests

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed a change in the method of testing fuel efficiency for cars, aiming to provide more realistic and accurate mileage figures.

In a draft notification titled “Procedure for the Measurement of Emissions and Fuel Consumption with Air-Conditioning System in Operation for M1 Category Vehicles”, the ministry recommended making it mandatory to assess fuel efficiency with the air-conditioning (AC) system both switched on and off, as it significantly impacts a vehicle’s real-world mileage.

“On and after Oct 1, 2026, all vehicles of category M1 (cars), manufactured or imported in India, shall be tested for measurement of fuel consumption with the air-conditioning system in operation, as per AIS-213, as amended from time to time," the notification said.

M1 category vehicles refer to passenger cars designed to accommodate up to eight occupants, including the driver. This category includes hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs, and crossovers. Notably, both the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs) fall under the category.