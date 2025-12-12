ETV Bharat / technology

India’s EV Sector Funding Surges 27 pc In 2025 Led By Late‑Stage Funding

New Delhi: India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector raised $1.4 billion year‑to‑date in 2025, up 27 per cent from over $1.1 billion raised in 2024, a report said on Friday. The funding was concentrated in just 65 funding rounds compared with 135 in the previous year, the report from market intelligence platform Tracxn said.

Electric vehicle manufacturers dominated funding, securing $1.2 billion of the total, with Delhi leading the city rankings with $1.1 billion raised. Late‑stage funding surged 105 per cent year‑on‑year from $536 million in 2024 to $1.1 billion in 2025 YTD, reflecting renewed confidence in scale-ready, selective and mature startups. This indicates a transition towards performance-led capital deployment with sector maturity, the report noted.

Early‑stage funding, however, dropped 49.3 per cent to $226 million from $446 million, while seed‑stage funding dropped to $61.2 million across 32 rounds from $129 million over 77 rounds in 2024.