ETV Bharat / technology

India’s Data Centre Industry Set To Grow Eightfold By 2030

New Delhi: India’s data centre industry is witnessing a massive boom, driven by the country’s rapid digital transformation, growing internet usage, and rising demand for AI and cloud-based services. With Google’s $15 billion investment, India is positioning itself as a major global data hub. According to estimates, India’s data centre capacity is expected to grow from the current 1.2 GW to about 8 GW by 2030, expanding at an annual rate of nearly 17 per cent, according to a Trade Brains report.

This growth will make India one of the fastest-growing data centre markets in the world. The surge in internet penetration and data usage has been a key growth driver. India’s internet penetration has risen from 33.4 per cent in 2019 to 55.3 per cent in early 2025, with more than one billion active subscribers. Average monthly data consumption per user has also tripled -- from 11.5 GB in 2019 to nearly 32 GB in 2025 -- thanks to the rollout of 5G networks, affordable data plans, and the growing popularity of streaming and online entertainment.

The increasing digitalisation of the banking and financial services sector, along with the rise of e-commerce and cloud-based businesses, has also pushed the demand for reliable data storage and processing facilities. As AI applications and OTT platforms continue to expand, the need for large-scale, energy-efficient data centres has become even more crucial.