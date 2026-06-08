ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Auto Industry Sees Best-Ever May Retail Sales At Over 25.3 Lakh Units

File Photo: People queue to fill petrol in their two-wheelers at a fuel station ( Photo Credit: IANS )

New Delhi: The Indian auto industry saw its best-ever May retail sales at 25,31,067 units during the month, a 9.55 per cent year-on-year expansion -- with passenger vehicles (PVs) witnessing a robust 23.25 per cent growth, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data showed on Monday.

Two-wheelers saw 7.54 per cent retail growth, with commercial vehicles at 5.29 per cent and three-wheelers at 3.56 per cent.

The strong May performance was achieved despite an above-normal heatwave, fuel-price pressure and the evolving West Asia situation, said FADA.

“However, the sequential softness of 6.75 per cent reflects the customary post-April seasonal moderation and a delayed south-west monsoon, keeping May largely a pre-sowing month across much of rain-fed Bharat. That growth held through this confluence of pressures underlines the resilience of the underlying demand,” said FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar.

Two-wheeler retails stood at 18,44,947 units in May, up 7.54 per cent YoY, with urban markets growing 11.75 per cent and rural markets 4.74 per cent YoY.

A notable feature of the month was the consumer response to the May fuel-price revision: dealers reported a visible rise in enquiries for fuel-efficient and alternative-powertrain options, reflected in the 2W EV share climbing to 9.25 per cent from 6.11 per cent a year ago.