Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Co-Authors Study On Bacteria-Based Martian Bricks

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has made another milestone in his career. With a team of researchers led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, he co-authored a pioneering study that examines how bacteria could be used to produce construction materials on Mars.

Shubhanshu Shukla, who is pursuing his Master's degree at IISc, says that the team's ultimate goal is to deploy this method as an alternative, sustainable building strategy, to rely less on carbon-intensive cement-based processes—both on Earth and Mars.

"Such technologies can also help make future Mars landing missions smoother – by helping build better roads, launch pads, and rover landing sites," says co-author Shubhanshu Shukla. "The idea is to do in situ resource utilisation as much as possible,” Shukla says. “We don’t have to carry anything from here; in situ, we can use those resources and make those structures, which will make it a lot easier to navigate and do sustained missions over a period of time.”

The study, published in the Journal PLOS One, found that bacteria that thrive on Earth and could potentially mould Martian soil into brick-like structures may not survive on the red planet. The possible deterrent is said to be perchlorate, a toxic chlorine-containing chemical found in the Martian soil during various space missions.

Aloke Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and corresponding author of the study, said, “Mars is an alien environment. What is going to be the effect of this new alien environment on Earth organisms is a very, very important scientific question that we have to answer.”