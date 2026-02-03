Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Co-Authors Study On Bacteria-Based Martian Bricks
Researchers led by IISc studied how bacteria could form sustainable construction materials on Mars, revealing perchlorate’s complex effects on biocementation.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has made another milestone in his career. With a team of researchers led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, he co-authored a pioneering study that examines how bacteria could be used to produce construction materials on Mars.
Shubhanshu Shukla, who is pursuing his Master's degree at IISc, says that the team's ultimate goal is to deploy this method as an alternative, sustainable building strategy, to rely less on carbon-intensive cement-based processes—both on Earth and Mars.
"Such technologies can also help make future Mars landing missions smoother – by helping build better roads, launch pads, and rover landing sites," says co-author Shubhanshu Shukla. "The idea is to do in situ resource utilisation as much as possible,” Shukla says. “We don’t have to carry anything from here; in situ, we can use those resources and make those structures, which will make it a lot easier to navigate and do sustained missions over a period of time.”
The study, published in the Journal PLOS One, found that bacteria that thrive on Earth and could potentially mould Martian soil into brick-like structures may not survive on the red planet. The possible deterrent is said to be perchlorate, a toxic chlorine-containing chemical found in the Martian soil during various space missions.
Aloke Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and corresponding author of the study, said, “Mars is an alien environment. What is going to be the effect of this new alien environment on Earth organisms is a very, very important scientific question that we have to answer.”
Testing bacteria from Bengaluru soil against perchlorate
Researchers previously used the bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii to create “space bricks” from lunar or Martian soil by combining it with urea, calcium, and guar gum. This led to the formation of calcium carbonate crystals, which bind the soil particles through biocementation. In the latest study, they employed a stronger, locally discovered strain of the bacterium from Bengaluru soils to improve the process.
After establishing its precipitate-forming skills, the research team, in collaboration with Punyasloke Bhadury of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, tested whether this strain could survive in the presence of perchlorate. While perchlorates are found at levels of up to 1 per cent in Martian soils, synthetic Martian soil does not contain this chemical because of its flammable nature. However, for the sake of the test, researchers carefully added it to the soil simulant in the lab.
The study revealed that the bacterial cells become stressed in the presence of perchlorate, growing slowly, becoming more circular in shape, and starting to clump together into multicellular-like structures. In this state, they release more proteins and molecules in the form of extracellular matrix (ECM).
Interestingly, the situation is completely different when perchlorate is up against the bacteria with the ingredients required for brick formation.
“When the effect of perchlorate on just the bacteria is studied in isolation, it is a stressful factor,” says Swati Dubey, currently a PhD student at the University of Florida and first author of the study. “But in the bricks, with the right ingredients in the mixture, perchlorate is helping.”
Dubey thinks that ECM microbridges may boost bacterial biocementation by channelling nutrients to stressed cells, a hypothesis the researchers plan to test. They also aim to evaluate the bacterium’s performance under Mars-like conditions by simulating a high-CO₂ atmosphere in the lab. Their aim is to use biocementation as a sustainable alternative to conventional cement, reducing carbon emissions on Earth and enabling construction on Mars.