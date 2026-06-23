ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Army And Zoho Sign MoU To Strengthen Digital Transformation Under JAI Mission

According to an X post shared by the Indian Army, the MoU was signed by Lieutenant General Harsh Chhibber, Director General Information Systems (DGIS) and Rajendran Dandapani, Director of Engineering at Zoho Corporation. The signing took place in the presence of General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation.

Hyderabad: The Indian Army and Zoho Corporation, a tech company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen indigenous digital transformation, aligning with the country's Jointness, Atmanirbharta & Innovation (JAI) mission.

The partnership aims to develop application-oriented research and development, establish secure and sustainable digital solutions, and enhance technology-driven skill sets within the Indian Army. These developments are designed to accelerate the Army's evolution into a future-ready and digitally empowered force, noted the X post.

Meanwhile, Zoho reposted the Indian Army's announcement on X, stating that the company is proud to contribute to India's JAI mission. "As an indigenous technology company, we remain committed to building secure, sustainable digital capabilities," the company added. Zoho concluded its post by thanking the Indian Army and the COAS, expressing excitement about working with the organisation.

What is JAI mission?

The JAI mission is the foundational strategic doctrine introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to guide and modernise India's military. It consists of three main pillars, including Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation. Under the JAI mission framework, Jointness means that the Army, Navy, Air Force, paramilitary forces, and state agencies work together seamlessly as one team. Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) means India will make its own weapons and technology instead of buying them from other countries, whereas Innovation means quickly adapting to new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, robots, and cyber tools to outthink and outfight enemies.