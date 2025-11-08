ETV Bharat / technology

India’s AI Ecosystem Offers Scalable Platform For Innovation With French Partners

New Delhi: India’s AI ecosystem, anchored in digital public infrastructure (DPI), a vibrant startup network and strong academic institutions, offers a scalable platform for co-development and innovation with French partners, according to experts. As part of the pre-summit event for the upcoming 'AI Impact Summit 2026' being hosted by India, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the government, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Consulate General of France in Bengaluru, organised the third India-France AI Policy Roundtable in Bengaluru.

The French delegation underlined its commitment to responsible, human-centric AI development and the importance of industrial cooperation in expanding access to AI resources and compute capacity. According to the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, the roundtable continued the ongoing ‘Track 1.5’ dialogue series on AI policy cooperation between India and France, following the previous editions held in Bengaluru and Paris earlier this year.