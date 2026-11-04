ETV Bharat / technology

IndiaAI Mission Releaseas Indigenous Foundation Models EKA-1, Dhīr 2B And Dhīr 5B

New Delhi: The IndiaAI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), on Tuesday released indigenous foundation models EKA-1, developed by Soket Labs Technology and Research, and Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B, developed by ZenteiQ AiTech Innovations, marking another step in the country's push to build homegrown AI capabilities.

The models were unveiled at an event attended by IT Secretary S Krishnan, senior officials from the ministry and IndiaAI, as well as the leadership of both companies. These three indigenous models are a key milestone under the IndiaAI Mission, showcasing India's progress in creating homegrown AI technology.

Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B enable offline-capable, document-grounded automation, knowledge retrieval and citizen or enterprise services across defence, government, industrial and educational sectors, particularly in low-connectivity or sensitive environments.

Both firms are among the teams selected under the IndiaAI Innovation Centre (Foundation Models) pillar, which aims to build indigenous AI capabilities and large language models.

The government said access to subsidised national AI compute infrastructure, along with support for ancillary research expenses, enabled the development of the models. It cited this as an example of how public AI infrastructure can speed up homegrown innovation.

Built for Indian languages, banking and cybersecurity, the EKA-1 has 26.3 billion parameters and was trained on about 7.5 trillion tokens. It covers all 22 scheduled Indian languages along with English. Soket describes it as an open, sparse hybrid language model designed for math, code, reasoning and agentic use.

Interestingly, EKA-1 can be used even without a mobile data or WiFi connection, as it has the capability to do certain inferencing on the local device, say a smartphone. Soket CEO Abhishek Upperwal said the model has been tailored to India's banking, financial services and cybersecurity landscape. It is meant to address sector-specific requirements and understand the country's evolving digital ecosystem, he said.