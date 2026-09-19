ETV Bharat / technology

India's Youth-Driven Talent Will Build Next Qualcomms, Intels From Here In Coming Years: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: With five semiconductor units in commercial production and global companies lining up fresh investments, the initial questions around India's chip strategy have given way to a growing vote of confidence, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, adding that he has full faith that youth-driven startups in India will build homegrown Qualcomm and Intel.

In an interview to PTI, Vaishnaw said several countries view India as a trusted partner, but cautioned that the semiconductor industry and deeptech startups must remain vigilant against potential cyberattacks, threats and disruptions from those seeking to hinder India's rise in the global semiconductor value chain.

Over the past four to five years, global perception about India's manufacturing capabilities has undergone a fundamental shift, Vaishnaw said, noting that initial questions have dissolved into a vote of confidence as projects progressed from construction to pilot testing, and now full-scale commercial production.

Global CEOs are now preparing to invest, with many in the midst of finalising local partnerships and plant locations, Vaishnaw said, revealing that one chief executive had, in fact, told him during a conversation that his board had authorised him to commit as much capital for their India semiconductor plans as the team can execute.

"So, that kind of response is validation of our efforts, but I still say, this is just the first step...the foundation. A lot more has to be done because in an industry as difficult and as complex as the semiconductor industry, we need to have that perseverance, patience and meticulous follow-up," Vaishnaw said.

Emphasising that India's long-term success in semiconductors would depend on building differentiated products, not merely focusing on existing market solutions, Vaishnaw urged young innovators to showcase their design capabilities to compel manufacturers to adopt Indian supply chains.

The minister expressed confidence that youth-driven efforts will produce the next Qualcomms and Intels in coming years.

"I am sure we will have Qualcomms and Intels coming from India in the coming years, as the younger generation takes over the responsibility of building good products," Vaishnaw said.

The minister's comments come as India has made an aggressive bid to build a flourishing semiconductor ecosystem, widening the focus beyond chip fabrication to equipment, materials, packaging, design and other critical links in the supply chain.

Under the Rs 1,27,500-crore Semicon 2.0 policy push, India is deploying heavy capital incentives, flexing its engineering capabilities, and consumer market strength to create an end-to-end semiconductor value chain, from chip design to fabrication and testing to talent development.

According to the government, about USD 11-12 billion of semiconductor investment interest has emerged under Semicon 2.0, with projects expected to materialise over the next two to three years.