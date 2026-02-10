India World's Second Global AI Powerhouse, After US, Security Risk Persists: Report
India ranks second worldwide in AI adoption, with 82.3 billion transactions in 2025, but Zscaler warns of rising security risks and agentic AI threats.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: India has emerged as the world's second-largest adopter of artificial intelligence (AI). According to a report by cloud security firm Zscaler, the country ranks second only to the United States (US) in enterprise AI/Machine Learning (ML) transactions. The report analysed nearly one trillion AI and ML transactions in 2025 via the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform.
It was done from January 2025 to December 2025. The report showcased that India recorded 82.3 billion of these transactions between June and December, accounting for 46.2 per cent of all activity in the Asia‑Pacific region, making India the regional leader. The strongest adoption was seen in technology and communications, manufacturing, services, and finance.
It is worth noting that Zscaler's report comes just a few weeks ahead of the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026. The event is expected to gather global tech leaders, policymakers, and innovators. It will be held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16, 2026, to February 20, 2026. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will see global tech leaders like NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.
Despite a strong momentum in AI adoption, the report emphasises that India has significant security challenges, including the weaponisation of agentic AI.
India’s AI growth is driven by the Centre's push for digital transformation, investments in AI infrastructure, and development of AI skills, along with a growing workforce with AI skills and cloud-based tech companies that deploy AI services quickly, leading to strong growth compared to previous years.
The report highlights that AI activity in India was driven primarily by the Technology & Communication (31.3 billion transactions), Manufacturing (15.7 billion), Services (12.6 billion), and Finance & Insurance sectors (12.2 billion). However, it also said that many organisations lack even a basic inventory of active AI models, leaving their sensitive data exposed.
Suvabrata Sinha, CISO-in-Residence, India at Zscaler, said India's scale of enterprise AI adoption is accelerating faster than most organisations’ ability to govern it.
“With AI now embedded in everyday business applications and workflows, the security priority for Indian enterprises is clear: understand where AI is being used, inspect the data being shared, and enforce the right controls consistently. A zero-trust approach with strong data protection and continuous visibility is essential to secure AI-driven transformation at the speed the market now demands," Sinha added.
According to Zscaler's report, researchers found that enterprise AI systems failed quickly under adversarial testing, with critical vulnerabilities appearing within minutes. The report showcases that the median time for the first critical failure of AI systems was found in 16 minutes, with 90 per cent of systems compromised in under 90 minutes. In several cases, defences were bypassed in seconds. Data loss is also a major concern, with tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly becoming vast repositories of sensitive corporate information.
The report emphasises that as cybercriminals are performing AI-powered cyberattacks, defenders must also assume the scale of the attacks and adapt at machine speeds and not human speeds.
Data Loss
Zsclaer’s report showcases how data loss remained a major concern, as globally over 18,000 terabytes of data were channlised into AI apps in 2025, which mounts to roughly 3.6 billion digital photos. Grammarly had 3,615 terabytes of traffic, and ChatGPT, with 2,021 terabytes, turned out to be the world's most concentrated stores of corporate intelligence.
The report highlights that ChatGPT alone was tied to 410 million Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policy violations, which involved attempts of sharing sensitive information like source code and medical records
Deepen Desai, EVP Cybersecurity at Zscaler, said, "AI is no longer just a productivity tool but a primary vector for autonomous, machine-speed attacks by both crimeware and nation-state. In the age of Agentic AI, an intrusion can move from discovery to lateral movement to data theft in minutes, rendering traditional defences obsolete. To win this race, organisations must fight AI with AI by deploying an intelligent Zero Trust architecture that shuts down the potential paths for the attackers of all kinds."