India World's Second Global AI Powerhouse, After US, Security Risk Persists: Report

Hyderabad: India has emerged as the world's second-largest adopter of artificial intelligence (AI). According to a report by cloud security firm Zscaler, the country ranks second only to the United States (US) in enterprise AI/Machine Learning (ML) transactions. The report analysed nearly one trillion AI and ML transactions in 2025 via the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform.

It was done from January 2025 to December 2025. The report showcased that India recorded 82.3 billion of these transactions between June and December, accounting for 46.2 per cent of all activity in the Asia‑Pacific region, making India the regional leader. The strongest adoption was seen in technology and communications, manufacturing, services, and finance.

It is worth noting that Zscaler's report comes just a few weeks ahead of the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026. The event is expected to gather global tech leaders, policymakers, and innovators. It will be held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16, 2026, to February 20, 2026. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will see global tech leaders like NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Despite a strong momentum in AI adoption, the report emphasises that India has significant security challenges, including the weaponisation of agentic AI.

India’s AI growth is driven by the Centre's push for digital transformation, investments in AI infrastructure, and development of AI skills, along with a growing workforce with AI skills and cloud-based tech companies that deploy AI services quickly, leading to strong growth compared to previous years.

The report highlights that AI activity in India was driven primarily by the Technology & Communication (31.3 billion transactions), Manufacturing (15.7 billion), Services (12.6 billion), and Finance & Insurance sectors (12.2 billion). However, it also said that many organisations lack even a basic inventory of active AI models, leaving their sensitive data exposed.

Suvabrata Sinha, CISO-in-Residence, India at Zscaler, said India's scale of enterprise AI adoption is accelerating faster than most organisations’ ability to govern it.