ETV Bharat / technology

India Unveils TAXObot: Worlds First AI-Powered Chatbot For Marine Taxonomy

Thiruvananthapuram: In a breakthrough for ocean life research, scientists at the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) have developed TAXObot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, designed to identify marine species and provide precise scientific data. Researchers claim that TAXObot is a first-of-its-kind initiative, not just in India but globally, specifically tailored for the field of marine taxonomy.

The technology has been launched as a web application, aimed at bringing greater efficiency and convenience to studying marine biodiversity. With the help of TAXObot, scientists will be able to bridge the gap between limited expert availability and the growing need for oceanic research. TAXObot marks a significant milestone in India's marine science capabilities.

Screenshot of TAXObot AI chatbot (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

What is Marine taxonomy, and how does it help TAXObot

Marine taxonomy—the science of identifying and classifying diverse oceanic life—is a critical yet time-consuming field. Reshma Baburaj, a Project Scientist at CMLRE and a member of the research team, told ETV Bharat that TAXObot is designed to make these research activities significantly faster and more accessible. By leveraging AI, the bot can assist in identifying sea creatures and providing detailed scientific context that previously required hours of manual expert verification.