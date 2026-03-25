India Unveils TAXObot: Worlds First AI-Powered Chatbot For Marine Taxonomy
Reshma Baburaj, a Project Scientist at CMLRE, explains about TAXObot, an AI chatbot that identifies marine species with scientific precision, reports Aravind Babu.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a breakthrough for ocean life research, scientists at the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) have developed TAXObot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, designed to identify marine species and provide precise scientific data. Researchers claim that TAXObot is a first-of-its-kind initiative, not just in India but globally, specifically tailored for the field of marine taxonomy.
The technology has been launched as a web application, aimed at bringing greater efficiency and convenience to studying marine biodiversity. With the help of TAXObot, scientists will be able to bridge the gap between limited expert availability and the growing need for oceanic research. TAXObot marks a significant milestone in India's marine science capabilities.
What is Marine taxonomy, and how does it help TAXObot
Marine taxonomy—the science of identifying and classifying diverse oceanic life—is a critical yet time-consuming field. Reshma Baburaj, a Project Scientist at CMLRE and a member of the research team, told ETV Bharat that TAXObot is designed to make these research activities significantly faster and more accessible. By leveraging AI, the bot can assist in identifying sea creatures and providing detailed scientific context that previously required hours of manual expert verification.
Precision via RAG Technology
One of the biggest challenges with standard AI models (like ChatGPT) is their tendency to "hallucinate" or provide inaccurate scientific data. To solve this, TAXObot is built using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology.
Unlike general AI, this system generates responses based strictly on a curated database of authorised research papers and scientific databases. This ensures that the information provided is factually grounded and highly accurate. Currently, the system contains detailed scientific data for approximately 500 marine species.
How does TAXObot work?
The TAXObot is a user-friendly AI chatbot designed for students, researchers, and educators. Users can simply type in the physical characteristics of a marine organism, and TAXObot will:
- Identify the species based on the description.
- Provide verified scientific information regarding its classification and habitat.