India To Launch Space Station By 2035, Working With 60 Countries: ISRO Chief Responds To Sunita Williams

Coimbatore: Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V Narayanan on Saturday said that India will establish a separate space station by 2035 and is working with more than 60 friendly nations in the field of space research.

The ISRO chairman was reacting to comments made by astronaut Sunita Williams regarding the need for cooperation between India and the United States in space research. Williams, in a recent exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, had stated the need for cooperation between India and the US in space programs.

"Space exploration is not about conquering the unknown; it's about collaboration. Therefore, cooperation between India and the US is necessary in space programs," the astronaut said.

Responding to media queries in Coimbatore regarding comments made by Williams, Narayanan said, ”Currently, we have major projects underway, including plans to establish a space station and send humans to the moon. Therefore, we are working amicably with foreign countries. In particular, we are working with 60 friendly nations. This kind of collaboration is beneficial."