India To Launch Space Station By 2035, Working With 60 Countries: ISRO Chief Responds To Sunita Williams
ISRO Chairman Narayanan stated that India has major projects underway, including plans to establish a space station and send humans to the moon.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Coimbatore: Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V Narayanan on Saturday said that India will establish a separate space station by 2035 and is working with more than 60 friendly nations in the field of space research.
The ISRO chairman was reacting to comments made by astronaut Sunita Williams regarding the need for cooperation between India and the United States in space research. Williams, in a recent exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, had stated the need for cooperation between India and the US in space programs.
"Space exploration is not about conquering the unknown; it's about collaboration. Therefore, cooperation between India and the US is necessary in space programs," the astronaut said.
Responding to media queries in Coimbatore regarding comments made by Williams, Narayanan said, ”Currently, we have major projects underway, including plans to establish a space station and send humans to the moon. Therefore, we are working amicably with foreign countries. In particular, we are working with 60 friendly nations. This kind of collaboration is beneficial."
The ISRO Chairman was in Coimbatore to participate in an 'Education Awards' ceremony held at a private college in Pichanur, Coimbatore, where he presented awards to teachers. “In the coming times, we are going to send many more satellites into space. Similarly, since we have launched rockets into space in various stages, the Gaganyaan project will not be affected in any way," he said.
Earlier, addressing the students, he shared details about his humble rural background and the global achievements India has made in the space sector today. “A separate space station for India will be established by 2035. The work for this will begin in 2028. Students should contribute to achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) goal by 2047," Narayanan urged.
“While earlier, engineering and medical studies were the only goals for students, it is commendable that students are now showing interest in various fields, including biology. Students studying in arts and science colleges need not worry about their education. Regardless of the field of study, if you work with dedication, you can make a significant contribution,” he added.
Also read: