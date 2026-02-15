ETV Bharat / technology

India Gears Up For AI Impact Summit; Global Leaders, CEOs To Attend Key Event On Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi: In a landmark event for India and the world against the backdrop of the Artificial Intelligence boom, CEOs of all the top tech and AI companies in the world and ministerial delegations from over 45 countries will participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026, set to start at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at 5 PM on Monday. The Expo will be held from 16th to 20th February alongside the Summit. According to a statement from the PMO, the Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister, many global leaders are scheduled to attend the summit including President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin, Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, UAE’s Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Mauritius Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that leaders from Bolivia, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Serbia, and Slovakia, are also set to participate in the summit.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Summit and engage closely with the CEOs. The event will be closely watched globally as it unfolds, given that some of the biggest names shaping the tech narrative are slated to be part of it.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the summit will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. The event will also feature 13 country pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

For India, the event is as much about signalling capability as it is about intent, showcasing the nation's deep talent pool, expanding digital public infrastructure and growing startup ecosystem, while positioning itself as a key architect of responsible, scalable and inclusive AI solutions for the world.

While earlier global gatherings - including the UK's AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park (2023), the Seoul Summit (2024), and the Paris meet (2025) - placed significant emphasis on frontier risks, safety guardrails and voluntary commitments, India is widening the lens to foreground AI's developmental impact and real-world applications that can drive economic growth, social inclusion and sustainability.