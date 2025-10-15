ETV Bharat / technology

India To Commission 30-Petaflop Supercomputer In Bengaluru To Power AI, Climate, And Space Research

Bengaluru: “We have developed the capacity to progressively indigenise the design and manufacture of supercomputing systems and chips, along with all related components. Several Indian companies are now producing these servers, and we are even in a position to export many of them,” said S Krishnan, IAS, Secretary to Government, MeitY, as the chief guest at the inaugural edition of Supercomputing India 2025.

Organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru, the event was held under the theme “Powering the Future: HPC, AI, Quantum”, aligning with India’s flagship National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), which aims to build a network of high-performance supercomputers for research, innovation, and national development.

On the sidelines of the event, Krishnan talked to ETV Bharat and discussed India’s growing supercomputing capabilities, the hybrid future of computing, and efforts to make advanced infrastructure widely accessible across sectors. Following is an excerpt of the conversation:

Anubha Jain: What is the broader vision behind Supercomputing India 2025?

S Krishnan: As ISRO Chairman V Narayanan rightly pointed out, when critical technology was denied to India in the early 1990s, both the United States and Russia went on to develop it independently. Today, India has reached a stage where we possess the same level of technological capability that NASA has in the space domain. Similarly, the work carried out by C-DAC under the National Supercomputing Mission—which is now nearing completion of its first phase—is highly significant.

More than 37 supercomputers with a combined capacity of 40 petaflops have been established across various institutions in India. At C-DAC Bengaluru, a new 30-petaflop supercomputer is being set up and will be inaugurated soon. These resources form a national network already accessed by over 10,000 researchers, resulting in more than 1,250 published papers. This is important because it represents the facility currently in use and the experience being developed within the country to understand what needs to be done in this domain. This is precisely the kind of capability and expertise that C-DAC is fostering.

We must build on the innovations already achieved in the system and strive to grow beyond them. That is a crucial lesson, and Supercomputing India provides one of the key opportunities to do so. SCI also reflects the convergence of efforts by C-DAC, MeitY, and several other ministries working together toward a common goal. The Supercomputing India conference provides a key opportunity for convergence, showcasing the work being done in India. Today, India is recognised as a serious player in this field on the global stage.

Anubha Jain: Is MeitY exploring convergence between quantum computing and traditional hybrid quantum-classical systems?