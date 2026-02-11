India's Techno-Legal Vision For AI Governance: Fostering Regulatory Safeguards And Innovation Together
India’s new White Paper proposes a techno-legal framework embedding safeguards into AI systems to balance citizen protection with innovation.
By Anubha Jain
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: India is laying the groundwork for how artificial intelligence (AI) should be developed, deployed, and regulated in the country—with a clear objective: protecting citizens while encouraging innovation. In this direction, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India released a White Paper titled “Strengthening AI Governance Through a Techno-Legal Framework”, outlining India’s vision for building an AI ecosystem that is trusted, transparent, accountable, and innovation-friendly.
At the core of the paper is the concept of a “techno-legal” approach to AI governance. This means that AI regulation, including legal safeguards, technical controls, and institutional oversight, must be embedded directly into AI systems from the design and development stage itself. Releasing the White Paper, Principal Scientific Adviser Professor Ajay Kumar Sood said, the techno-legal approach offers a practical way forward by embedding safety, accountability, and compliance into AI systems by design.
Reflecting this approach in action, the Government of India is also tightening rules to curb deepfakes and other AI-generated content under amended IT regulations, requiring platforms to clearly label AI-generated or synthetic media and remove harmful deepfake content within three hours of it being flagged by authorities.
The OPSA White Paper also advocates managing AI risks without suppressing innovation or progress. It breaks AI governance into clear and practical areas, including:
- What a techno-legal framework for AI actually means
- Ensuring AI is safe and trustworthy across its entire lifecycle—from design to deployment
- The role of technical tools in enforcing governance
- How India can implement AI governance across sectors
- Building compliance, monitoring, and accountability mechanisms
According to Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India & Global Delivery at The Judge Group, a credible AI governance framework must begin with two basic rights for citizens: notice and remedy. “People should know when AI affects important decisions like credit, jobs, or benefits, and they should have a simple way to appeal. This means human review, a clear explanation, and a defined timeline,” Agarwal said.
Part of a Larger AI Policy Conversation
This White Paper is the second in a series by OPSA on Emerging Policy Priorities for India’s AI Ecosystem. The first paper, released in December 2025, focused on “Democratising Access to AI Infrastructure.” It argued that AI infrastructure—such as high-quality datasets, affordable computing power, and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)—should be treated as a shared national resource rather than being concentrated among a few large players. Together, the two papers aim to spark informed discussion and guide policymaking as India’s AI ecosystem continues to evolve.
How India’s Approach Differs From the EU, US, and China
India’s techno-legal approach is notably different from AI regulation models being adopted in the EU, the US, or China. On this, Agarwal said India’s approach is being framed as a hybrid model. Instead of starting with “one big AI law,” India is building a techno-legal stack where guardrails are designed into systems and supported by existing legal duties and sector-specific rules.
The EU has adopted a clearly risk-tiered model under the AI Act, with strict obligations for “high-risk” systems. The US remains largely sector- and agency-led, while China places strong emphasis on platform responsibility, content controls, and algorithm governance. “India’s pitch is practical compliance without freezing innovation,” Agarwal noted.
Discussing how governance can be “built into AI systems by design,” especially for startups and smaller developers, Agarwal explained that “By design” means using simple defaults that teams can realistically maintain. This includes clear model cards, basic documentation of training data sources, light red-teaming to catch obvious risks, and logs that explain why a model produced a particular output.
Startups can begin small: define what the model must not do, add safety filters, keep humans involved in sensitive use cases, and ensure updates are traceable, he said, highlighting that recent government guidance reinforces this approach by emphasising due diligence, user disclosures, and misuse prevention as minimum expectations.
“The goal isn’t heavy paperwork. It’s AI systems that behave in predictable, transparent, and auditable ways,” Agarwal added.
Prioritising Risks That Scale Fast
Agarwal pointed out that in India, the most urgent AI risks are those that scale rapidly, such as deepfakes, fraud, and harmful content, along with privacy risks and bias in high-impact areas like credit, employment, and welfare. Recent policy actions have focused heavily on curbing deception and synthetic media that can mislead or impersonate citizens. A sensible way forward, he said, is a harm-first approach: the greater the risk to rights, safety, and trust, the stronger the safeguards and accountability must be.
Emphasising the role of sector-specific regulators, Agarwal said AI governance works best when guided by shared core principles that regulators adapt into domain-specific rules. For instance, healthcare can focus on patient safety and clinical responsibility, finance can prioritise fairness and audit, and telecom can emphasise consumer protection and the prevention of misuse.
A central coordination mechanism can set baseline standards—documentation, disclosures, and incident reporting—while regulators enforce them within their jurisdictions. India’s techno-legal approach fits this model: one common framework supported by sector-specific playbooks, rather than a single rule for all AI systems, he added.
Enforcement, Innovation, Accountability, Incentives
Speaking on the role of technical tools—such as audits, model documentation, or algorithmic transparency for legal enforcement, Agarwal said that technical tools are what make laws enforceable. Rules can say “be fair” or “be safe,” but model cards, dataset sheets, logs, and independent audits show how those principles are applied in practice. These tools also allow regulators to act proportionately—lighter checks for low-risk systems and deeper scrutiny for high-impact deployments. India’s approach is to embed these safeguards into the AI lifecycle, making technical evidence the bridge between policy and accountability.
On generative AI, Agarwal stressed the importance of it being risk-based without being innovation-blind. Generative AI evolves too quickly for rigid licensing of everything. However, clear disclosures, safety testing for high-reach deployments, and strong controls where harm is likely—such as deepfakes, impersonation, or automated decisions affecting rights—are realistic and necessary. India’s advisories on synthetic content reflect this thinking: prevent misuse while allowing legitimate creativity and experimentation.
Talking about accountability, Agarwal said the deployer—the entity using AI in real-world decisions—has the clearest duty to prevent harm. Developers are accountable for unsafe design, known limitations, and misleading claims. Data providers bear responsibility for consent and provenance violations, while platforms cannot ignore misuse at scale. India is likely to adopt a similar approach to the EU, mapping duties to those best placed to manage risk.
He stated that early AI governance works best as a mix. High-impact use cases should face mandatory duties, while broader best practices can be encouraged through incentives, which may include faster approvals, procurement advantages, or recognition for audited compliance. For startups, this staged approach reduces uncertainty. Predictability is key—companies should know what is expected at each risk level and how enforcement will apply.
A Model for the Global South
Noting India’s influence on global AI norms, particularly for developing and Global South countries, Agarwal said India’s model appeals because it is implementable with safeguards. Many developing nations want protection but also need space to innovate and build local AI capacity. A techno-legal approach—embedding guardrails, using sector regulators, and focusing on harms—is easier to replicate than a single complex AI statute. India’s pro-innovation framing aligns closely with the needs of emerging markets.
Agarwal emphasised that capacity-building must be practical, not academic. Regulators need training in AI lifecycles, audit reports, and incident investigation. Courts need clear concepts of causality, negligence, and duty of care in algorithmic systems. Enforcement teams require technical support—labs, empanelled auditors, and standard checklists—so cases do not collapse into jargon. India’s techno-legal framing makes capability-building a core pillar, not an afterthought.
Agarwal said open-source AI should not be treated as “no responsibility.” Research and collaboration can remain open, but those deploying models at scale must carry stronger duties around disclosure, safety testing, and misuse prevention. Open-source communities can support this through clear licensing, usage warnings, and documentation of limitations. This approach keeps collaboration alive while reducing reckless downstream use—fully aligned with India’s techno-legal vision of safeguards by design.