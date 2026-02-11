ETV Bharat / technology

India's Techno-Legal Vision For AI Governance: Fostering Regulatory Safeguards And Innovation Together

Bengaluru: India is laying the groundwork for how artificial intelligence (AI) should be developed, deployed, and regulated in the country—with a clear objective: protecting citizens while encouraging innovation. In this direction, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India released a White Paper titled “Strengthening AI Governance Through a Techno-Legal Framework”, outlining India’s vision for building an AI ecosystem that is trusted, transparent, accountable, and innovation-friendly.

At the core of the paper is the concept of a “techno-legal” approach to AI governance. This means that AI regulation, including legal safeguards, technical controls, and institutional oversight, must be embedded directly into AI systems from the design and development stage itself. Releasing the White Paper, Principal Scientific Adviser Professor Ajay Kumar Sood said, the techno-legal approach offers a practical way forward by embedding safety, accountability, and compliance into AI systems by design.

Reflecting this approach in action, the Government of India is also tightening rules to curb deepfakes and other AI-generated content under amended IT regulations, requiring platforms to clearly label AI-generated or synthetic media and remove harmful deepfake content within three hours of it being flagged by authorities.

The OPSA White Paper also advocates managing AI risks without suppressing innovation or progress. It breaks AI governance into clear and practical areas, including:

What a techno-legal framework for AI actually means

Ensuring AI is safe and trustworthy across its entire lifecycle—from design to deployment

The role of technical tools in enforcing governance

How India can implement AI governance across sectors

Building compliance, monitoring, and accountability mechanisms

According to Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India & Global Delivery at The Judge Group, a credible AI governance framework must begin with two basic rights for citizens: notice and remedy. “People should know when AI affects important decisions like credit, jobs, or benefits, and they should have a simple way to appeal. This means human review, a clear explanation, and a defined timeline,” Agarwal said.

Part of a Larger AI Policy Conversation

This White Paper is the second in a series by OPSA on Emerging Policy Priorities for India’s AI Ecosystem. The first paper, released in December 2025, focused on “Democratising Access to AI Infrastructure.” It argued that AI infrastructure—such as high-quality datasets, affordable computing power, and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)—should be treated as a shared national resource rather than being concentrated among a few large players. Together, the two papers aim to spark informed discussion and guide policymaking as India’s AI ecosystem continues to evolve.

How India’s Approach Differs From the EU, US, and China

India’s techno-legal approach is notably different from AI regulation models being adopted in the EU, the US, or China. On this, Agarwal said India’s approach is being framed as a hybrid model. Instead of starting with “one big AI law,” India is building a techno-legal stack where guardrails are designed into systems and supported by existing legal duties and sector-specific rules.

The EU has adopted a clearly risk-tiered model under the AI Act, with strict obligations for “high-risk” systems. The US remains largely sector- and agency-led, while China places strong emphasis on platform responsibility, content controls, and algorithm governance. “India’s pitch is practical compliance without freezing innovation,” Agarwal noted.

Discussing how governance can be “built into AI systems by design,” especially for startups and smaller developers, Agarwal explained that “By design” means using simple defaults that teams can realistically maintain. This includes clear model cards, basic documentation of training data sources, light red-teaming to catch obvious risks, and logs that explain why a model produced a particular output.