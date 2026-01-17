India Surpasses US In 5G Adoption, Becomes 2nd-Largest 5G Market Globally With 400 Million+ Users
With the rapid nationwide 5G rollout since 2022, India has surpassed 400 million 5G users, becoming the world’s second-largest 5G market after China.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: India has now over 400 million 5G users, making it the second-largest 5G subscriber base in the world, revealed Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Second only to China (1.1 billion 5G users), India has already surpassed the 5G user base of the USA (350 million), the EU (200 million), and Japan (190 million).
The country's 5G subscriber base has crossed previous predictions, which estimated it to be 394 million by the end of 2025. Since the growth has come in little over three years since commercial 5G services were rolled out, Scindia described India's 5G adoption as among the fastest worldwide.
"With over 400M+ 5G users, India today stands as the world’s second-largest 5G subscriber base and among the fastest adopters globally," Scindia said, highlighting how India is setting new global benchmarks in scale, speed, and digital transformation.
The Department of Telecommunications shared the milestone in India's digital journey, adding that high-speed internet is reaching wider areas, from cities to villages, connecting every corner of the country.
5G services were officially introduced in India in October 2022, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched commercial 5G services in India at the inauguration ceremony of the India Mobile Congress. Reliance Jio was the first operator to roll out commercial 5G services in October 2022, shortly after the official inauguration.
Bharti Airtel followed with its 5G launch in the same month, whereas Vodafone Idea (Vi) took much longer and finally decided to enter the 5G competition in 2024, and extended its network further in 2025 after raising additional funds and enhancing their network infrastructure.
Within a short span of time, the technology has gone from a high-profile service to an everyday utility for hundreds of millions of users in the country. Speaking at the latest edition of India Mobile Congress (2025), PM Modi said, "The country that once struggled with 2G has today taken 5G connectivity to almost every district."
The 5G coverage in the country is at an all-time high as the services are now available in all states and Union Territories across India and cover 99.9 per cent of the districts, revealed the Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha last month.
As of October 31, 2025, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) installed 5.08 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) across rural and urban areas of the country, the Ministry of Communications said. This number was 4.69 lakhs in March 2025, and the growth showcases the speed of the 5G network rollout.