India Surpasses US In 5G Adoption, Becomes 2nd-Largest 5G Market Globally With 400 Million+ Users

Commercial 5G services were launched in India in October 2022 ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: India has now over 400 million 5G users, making it the second-largest 5G subscriber base in the world, revealed Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia. Second only to China (1.1 billion 5G users), India has already surpassed the 5G user base of the USA (350 million), the EU (200 million), and Japan (190 million). The country's 5G subscriber base has crossed previous predictions, which estimated it to be 394 million by the end of 2025. Since the growth has come in little over three years since commercial 5G services were rolled out, Scindia described India's 5G adoption as among the fastest worldwide. "With over 400M+ 5G users, India today stands as the world’s second-largest 5G subscriber base and among the fastest adopters globally," Scindia said, highlighting how India is setting new global benchmarks in scale, speed, and digital transformation. The Department of Telecommunications shared the milestone in India's digital journey, adding that high-speed internet is reaching wider areas, from cities to villages, connecting every corner of the country.