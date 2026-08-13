ETV Bharat / technology

India's Space Sector Sees 440 Startups, 18 Get IN-SPACe Authorisations: Govt

New Delhi: Around 440 space technology startups are registered in India, while Indian private space companies are expected to undertake more than eight commercial rocket launches over the next two years, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)'s Start-up India portal has around 440 registered space technology startups.

The minister said the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has granted 113 authorisations to 52 Non-Government Entities (NGEs) to undertake various space activities.

Of these, 18 are startups such as Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space, Digantara Research and Technologies, GalaxEye Space Solutions, Manastu Space Technologies, PixxelSpace India, Skyroot Aerospace and Space Kidz India.